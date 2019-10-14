Kyle Allen keeps doing what Kyle Allen needs to do

Getty Images

Panthers coach Ron Rivera isn’t going to answer the Cam Newton questions until Newton is well, and there’s no indication that’s imminent.

For now, he’s willing to live in the moment, and enjoy the continued efficient play he’s getting from backup Kyle Allen, and the Panthers are all on the same page.

“You let [Allen] ball, man. As long as he’s in there, he’s gonna ball. As [is] anybody,” injured Panthers guard Trai Turner said, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com. “It’s like Daryl [Williams] filling in for me. He’s supposed to ball. He’s supposed to hold it down 100 percent. . . .

“We’ll figure it out when that happens. But at this time, we just need Kyle to keep balling. And when Cam comes back, he’s gonna be ready to ball. So as long as we’ve got ballers on the squad and we keep winning, that’s all that matters.”

The Panthers have certainly risen up around Allen. They lead the league in sacks, and Christian McCaffrey has become an MVP candidate, and all the breaks a young quarterback needs are going his way.

He’s certainly done his part too, mainly by not throwing interceptions. He even solved his recent fumbling issue (six, and four lost in three games), by taking care of the ball in yesterday’s win over the Buccaneers.

“I think everyone’s just looking for a reason to take away from what he’s done. And all he’s done is what he’s needed to do, which is win, move our offense, be efficient, make the plays that are available. And that’s what he’s done,” tight end Greg Olsen said. “Gone on the road and beat Houston. Came back and beat a good Jacksonville team. Now traveled halfway across the world and beat a team that we know what they can do defensively. You ask him to win the games, and he’s won four in a row. Obviously, him and a lot of other guys deserve a lot of credit.”

And until they hear that Newton is well enough to return to his role, he’s the guy they trust.