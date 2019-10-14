Lamar Jackson, MVP candidate

AP

In trying to figure out the current MVP candidates, the list begins with players like Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, and Christian McCaffrey. But it hardly ends there.

If the Packers end up with the No. 1 seed in the NFC, Aaron Rodgers deserves some votes, given his role in the shifting of the offense from the McCarthy Era to the Age of LaFleur. Another guy who should be considered is the best of the 2018 first-round quarterbacks so far: Lamar Jackson of the Ravens.

Jackson is on pace to set the single-season quarterback rushing record, even though he hates to run. On Sunday, he became the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to throw for 250 or more yards and rush for 150 or more in a regular-season game. Currently, he’s eighth in the league in rushing, with 460 yards. (Ezekiel Elliott has 491.)

The Ravens are 4-2, and currently in the conversation for a postseason bye. If they secure the No. 1 or No. 2 seed and if Jackson continues on this pace, he could become the favorite to win the award.

Of course, he’ll have to stay healthy. Given the hits he’s been taking, that could be difficult to do. At some point, something is going to break or sprain or tear.

It will be fun while it lasts, but it may not last. If it does, he may be the 2019 NFL MVP.