Larry Fitzgerald enjoyed having a couple of bounces go the Cardinals’ way

The Cardinals iced Sunday’s 34-33 win over the Falcons when quarterback Kyler Murray ran for a first down on third-and-five with just under two minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

Murray went out of bounds at the first down marker and he looked like he might have been short of the first down when he went out, but the play stood after a replay review. Murray said after the game that he “probably should’ve stuck the ball out,” but it was a day when things were going the Cardinals’ way.

Another replay review let a 58-yard catch by Christian Kirk stand after the Falcons made what appeared to be a strong challenge that he fumbled at the end of the play, a catch by Trent Sherfield was ruled complete despite appearing to be out of bounds and Falcons kicker Matt Bryant missed an extra point that would have tied the game late in the fourth quarter.

“We had a couple things go our way,” wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said, via the team’s website. “It was nice to finally have it bounce our way.”

The Cardinals got some good bounces in Week Five as well and the back-to-back wins have been fueled by an offense that’s put up nearly 1,000 yards over the last two weeks. If the unit can keep it going against the Giants, things may continue to break Arizona’s way a little longer.