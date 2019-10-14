Lions open game with flea flicker, settle for field goal

Getty Images

The Lions didn’t waste any time with the trickeration.

They opened with a flea flicker on their first play from scrimmage.

Matthew Stafford found a wide open Kenny Golladay, whom cornerback Jaire Alexander tackled at the Green Bay 11 after a 66-yard gain.

The Lions stalled after that with Stafford fumbling the snap for a 5-yard loss and then throwing an incompletion. On third down, Stafford fell down, got up and completed a pass to Jesse James, who fell down at the Green Bay 8.

It forced Detroit to settle for a 26-yard Matt Prater field goal with 12:41 remaining in the first quarter.