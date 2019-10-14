Packers overcome nine-point fourth quarter deficit for 23-22 win over Lions

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on October 14, 2019, 11:35 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers turned the ball over three times, fell behind 13-0 and still ended up with a victory over the Detroit Lions with the aid of some highly questionable penalty calls Monday night.

A pair of seemingly errant illegal hands to the face penalties against Lions defensive end Trey Flowers helped the Packers score 10 points in the final 10 minutes to give the Packers a 23-22 win over Detroit.

While the Lions didn’t make the most of the opportunities they had early in the game, the two penalty calls against Flowers will be an obvious focal point of this result. Flowers was twice called for illegal hands to the face against Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari. However, Flowers’ hands never got into the facemask of Bakhtiari on either occasion as he had a hold of Bakhtiari’s shoulder pads instead.

The first call came on a third-and-10 sack by Kevin Strong that would have forced a Packers punt. Instead, the drive continued and would result in points for the Packers. Three plays after the penalty on Flowers, Rodgers delivered a strike to Allen Lazard for a 35-yard touchdown that trimmed the Detroit lead to 22-20 with 9:03 remaining.

Then as the Lions burned their timeouts to preserve a final offensive chance for themselves ahead of a Mason Crosby field goal try to take the lead, Flowers was called for the same penalty again, and once again it came on third down to give Green Bay a fresh set of downs. After Jamaal Williams sat down shy of the goal line as Detroit tried to let him score, the Packers kneeled out the clock until Crosby could kick the game-winning 23-yard field goal as time expired to gave the Packers a 23-22 win.

The Lions certainly could have done more to make those plays not matter as much as they did, but the calls were unquestionably devastating to Detroit. And that doesn’t include a potential pass interference call by Green Bay that should have been called as well.

Each of the Lions’ first three possessions resulted in drives inside the Green Bay 10-yard line, but only one drive ended with a touchdown. Kerryon Johnson‘s 1-yard touchdown run and Matt Prater‘s two field goals from 26 and 22 yards out gave the Lions a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Williams would score on a 5-yard pass from Rodgers and Crosby would field goals of 37 and 48 yards to even the game at 13-13 at the break.

Prater would keep three second half field goals from 41, 51 and 54 yards as the Lions lead grew to 22-13. Then the Flowers’ penalties helped the Packers rally from 11 points down over the final 12 minutes to steal a victory away from Detroit.

Williams rushed for 104 yards on 14 carries for Green Bay as the Packers found themselves short-handed at receiver.

Kenny Golladay caught five passes for 121 yards for the Lions.

Detroit could have done more with their chances near the Green Bay goal line to put the game away. They had to settle for five field goals instead of touchdowns, but the calls in the fourth quarter will certainly be debated moving forward.

93 responses to “Packers overcome nine-point fourth quarter deficit for 23-22 win over Lions

  7. I better not see a Packers fan commenting about other teams getting favorable calls, ever. My God, that screwjob was worse than the Montreal one and the WWE is supposed to be the scripted sport here.

  10. Rodgers is good….but he has been partially created and propped up by the NFL. They do everything possible to keep the ball in his hands.

    The game is not called fair.

  12. First imaginary hands to the face gifts packers a TD. Second imaginary hands to the face gifts them the game. Not to mention the third down PI no call and Tracy walker getting a personal foul for trying to catch the ball. How can the NFL tolerate those. Credit booger on ESPN for calling it out. Refs deciding the game is an embarrassment.

  13. As I said.

    This is unacceptable .

    Patricia needs to head to the podium – let it rip – and eat the fine.

    Head to the podium and say “ this is incompetence ,
    Gross incompetence, Plain and simple. this officiating is unacceptable in a billion dollar organization. My team and the fans of Michigan were robbed on multiple plays . I will not tolerate this any longer. The fans of Detroit and my team deserve better .”

    And walk off

  14. This was some of the worst officiating I’ve ever seen in a Lions vs. Packers game. Two hands to the face penalties on Trey Flowers when he was just touching the shoulder pads? Those two penalties gifted the Packers ten extra points.

  15. Another win gifted to the Packers by incompetent/biased refs. The last Packers TD and FG (10 points) were the direct result of bad calls against Trey Flowers for hands to the facemask of Bahktiari. The Packers ALWAYS get those calls at home. Complete BS.

  16. I don’t root for the Lions or Packers, but it should be common knowledge to any die hard NFL fan at this point that when you go into Lambeau you can expect to be going up against the Zebras along with the Packers.

  17. I wish I could feel great about this win as a Packer fan. But if I’m honest, I can’t deny that the Packers benefited greatly (as in a win) from the 2 bogus hands to the face calls against Flowers. I wish I could spend this space speaking further about the gritty effort of Green Bay, but I can’t because of those bad calls by the refs and that makes me sick.

  24. It’s a shame that this was marred by poor officiating.

    I would have preferred to have Crosby kick it instead of that penalty, then watch the defense try to save the game.

    It wasn’t as lobsided as the Vikings refs this week, but it was really bad.

  26. So that’s what home field advantage is. The league doesn’t care about Detroit, just Rodgers and the Pack. Refs ruined a really good game. Would have loved to see Stafford get another chance against that Packers D with 1 minute left.

  27. The zebras gifted this one to the Packers, no question about it. Bogus hands to the face calls, when Lions defenders were being held, along with obvious Green Bay PI’s that weren’t called! These refs are the worst! SMH big time!!! And I’m not even a Lion’s fan.

    By the way, my favorite team is the Hamilton Tiger-Cats! None of this NFL nonsense for me. BTW I only saw the “highlights” of this game.

  28. They steal a win then brag about being superior. We’ll see as the season progresses. Have a competent crew call the game next time.

  29. Bad call, but there were bad calls on both sides, its just that this last one meant more. No apologies for the terrible play of the Pack, but we will takes the win. If you folks don’t like it, complain to the league, only they can clean things up, but why should they, they are awash in cash.

  32. Dear Lions Fans… you got screwed over big time. You know when the announcer on ESPN is going off about the two terrible hands to the face calls something is wrong. Unbiased and he could even see it.

  33. A terrible personal foul call, blatant interference, and the two hands to the face calls. Yes had Detroit scored one more TD in the first quarter they could have won .
    ?the only good thing is the Packers have to play the Lions, Bears and Vikings on the road.

  35. I don’t believe in the integrity of the league. When games are swayed this much and it’s so obvious, I no longer can believe the product on the field.

  39. Packers got jobbed in Lambeau against Philly. The refs gave Dallas every opportunity to come back against Green Bay. Refs are horrible but you guys act like it never happens to anyone else. Rice fumbled, fail mary. Refs cost the Packers a trip to the Super Bowl with an inadverant whistle. Cry somewhere else.

  42. At what point will the NFL remove human beings as referees and go to robots?

    I am so tired of these pathetic old men ruining good games with devastatingly bad calls

  45. Detroit is legit but so are the Packers. Down 13-0, down by 11 in the 4th, minus 3 in turnovers, no Adams, they fought through it all. I know Aaron’s game-winning drive thrilled a lot of people. First place, 3-0 in the division. Pretty darned good.

  46. I’m no fan of bad officiating. But what is an official supposed to do? Flowers hand was within a centimeter of Bakhtiari’s facemask pushing straight up into his neck, and on the first call his hand actually slid up into the corner of his facemask. There’s no chance that play doesn’t get called. If his hands “weren’t anywhere near” the facemask like the announcer mentioned, chances are the flag doesn’t get thrown.

  48. How do Goodell, Riveron and the league continue to allow this to happen? Concussions and head injuries will not be the end of the NFL as we know it, the officiating will. It’s becoming unwatchable and completely embarrassing. It’s as fake and pre-determined as the WWE.

  49. Despite replay, despite 6 officials on the field the officiating continues to get worse year on year. I am not a Lions fan but man I am so annoyed at that game in essence the officials dictated who won. Do I think it was deliberately so? No, I dont, I wish it was that would explain it. Sadly it is just garbage officiating.

    Tough loss Lions you deserved better

  51. I agree those were bad calls. Green Bay was very lucky tonite. Only thing I’ll say is Detroit had chances to score tds and had to settle for field goals.

  52. Thank you refs for giving us this game. Please help us win the Super Bowl and we’ll feed you all the cheese curds you want, for FREE.

  54. One day, and it may come this decade, we may see the Packers actually win a game.

    ___________

    So their other 4 wins they had this season mean nothing? Okay, I see where you’re coming from

  55. “They had to settle for five field goals instead of touchdowns”

    Correction: They *chose* to kick five field goals instead of going for touchdowns. The football gods did not approve.

  58. Refs should start either being suspended or fined for game changing calls like that. They straight up stole a win from Detroit tonight.

  61. madtowndan says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:37 pm

    Cue the angry Barneys
    ——-
    I reckon “Barneys” must mean every person that just wants to see a fair game called.

  63. As bad as the officiating was, settling for 5 field goals would anger me more if I were a Lions fan. Stafford was on fire and seemed like week 1 all over again for them.

  65. Aaron Rogers is like the wizard of OZ….his magic comes from the refs behind the curtain

  67. vavikingfan says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:40 pm
    A terrible personal foul call, blatant interference, and the two hands to the face calls. Yes had Detroit scored one more TD in the first quarter they could have won .
    ?the only good thing is the Packers have to play the Lions, Bears and Vikings on the road.

    ————————————
    Not true. Green Bay already played in Chicago and won. It was opening night.

  68. The worst thing about the two calls against Flowers and the non-PI call against the Packers in the 4th quarter was how long the ref waited to throw the 1st flag on Flowers. He waited for the sack before throwing the flag.

    I watched both replays of the Flowers calls and on one it was clear the Packers left tackle had his hand on Flowers face mask. He also had a hold of Flowers on one call.

  70. vavikingfan says:

    October 14, 2019 at 11:40 pm

    A terrible personal foul call, blatant interference, and the two hands to the face calls. Yes had Detroit scored one more TD in the first quarter they could have won .
    ?the only good thing is the Packers have to play the Lions, Bears and Vikings on the road.

    _____________

    And if the Packers didn’t drop 3 touchdown passes, turn the ball over on a horrible fumble early in the game deep in Detroit territory, didn’t fumble a punt return that had no business being live-caught, and didn’t drop a pass on the one yard line that turned into a 60 yard interception return we’d have a completely different ball game too. But those all happened, and all Detroit could do was kick field goals. Blame Detroit’s offense. 200+ yards in the first quarter and what after?

  71. NFL is the WWE all the outcomes are already scripted!!! I might as well wait for the XFL it will be more entertaining!!!

  72. It looked like they blew the call on the Lions TD too. Never saw the ball cross the goal line from the ref that gave the signal.

  73. I’ve never seen a game so one sided in my life in the 4th quarter to spur the packer come back. No PI on Jones and 2 phantom hands to the face. The NFL is the WWE and the Lions are the Washington Generals

  74. Baktiari is the most over-rated LT in football. He held Flowers on the second hands to-face call.

    I cannot bring myself to gamble on NFL games. The officiating with the whole football world watching was discount rate.

    Nobody should ever say again that Brady/Pats get the most calls. It’s not even close while Rodgers is still playing. This is not a new development.

  75. Lion fans, now you know what the Raiders go through.
    Packer fans, now you know how it feels to be the Pats

  76. Lions fans, you got royally hosed by those two incorrect hands to the face calls. The first one was a bit hard to see until the replay, but the second one was clearly not hands to the face, and if anything, Bahktiari should’ve been called for that very thing–he initially grabbed his face mask. Really a terrible call that enabled the Packers to take it down to 2 seconds and kick a winning field goal. As a Packers fan, I’d be lying if I said I hated that the Packers get another win, but I truthfully hate when terrible calls by the refs determining the outcome. But you have a much improved team and it should go down to the wire for NFC North division.

  77. TWO horrendous game changing calls against Trey Flowers that were non-existent.
    Football is becoming unwatchable with all these calls and it’s even worst when I find myself agreeing with Booger on both calls. SMH

  78. The 1st call on Flowers was earlier in the play when the OL’s back was turned to the camera and the penalty was harder to see, but it was there. And the booth explained that one to us- you can’t have your hand in the opponent’s face or neck area. The 2nd one barely mattered, the Packers were moving the ball at will on that last drive. What about the uncalled hold that kept a Lions FG drive going in the 1st half? Congrats for a great game by both teams.

  79. Let’s just be abundantly clear here. 9-point lead for the Lions. They get a sack on third down, and a late flag comes in for illegal use of hands to the face. Completely bogus call. Packers score TD. Then Lions throw deep and Packers commit interference, but it’s not called. Then Packers drive and are stopped on third down, but another bogus flag comes in for illegal use of hands to the face. This allows Packers to run out the clock and kick a field goal to win as time expires. The refs took control of and changed the outcome of the final three drives of the game, directly causing an illegitimate Packers win.

  83. They say usually a few plays impact the game. Well the Lions didn’t get an obvious PI on Jones called, having to punt to GB. The refs decide to give them 2 gifts on what would have been 4th down. unbelievable …if you don’t think it’s wwe than you must not be watching

  85. The NFL is the WWE!!! The outcomes are already scripted!! I’d rather watch the XFL at least you would suspect that from them!!

  86. BS calls tonight. Lions got hosed. Not sure they would’ve won but to have the opportunity to try denied because of an idiotic call like that is just sad. Not as sad as the whiney Viking fans in here, but pretty close. Detroit fans, tough loss…sucks to go like that.

  87. You know it’s bad when Booger has to call out the refs changing the game with bad calls. 3 of them in one quarter.

  88. The Lions lone TD was stopped short, and shouldn’t have been any points. The first hands to the face he actually did catch the face mask at the end of the play. The Packers should have been called for pass interference, but the Lions pushed Aaron Jones to the ground 10 yards into his wheel route.

    The refs sucked. But the only two egregious calls were the TD and that late bogus hands to the face call.

  89. In a tight game refs matter, and tonight it didn’t matter as the refs wanted to ensure GB a vicotry

  90. The officiating has become as demoralizing as Roger Goodell’s continued employment. The ratings are going to start going back down again.

  91. I don’t find myself agreeing with Booger all that often, but the officiating in the final 10 minutes of that game was inexcusable. There are way too many instances where a botched call influences the outcome of a game and I am getting sick of seeing it. I am not going to attribute motive to it and say it is “fixed”or anything like that, it is just incompetence.

    The NFL is a multi billion dollar industry, they need to hire Refs full time and do whatever it is that can be done to fix this. Technology has made it possible for us as fans to see every angle possible on the field of play….maybe the answer is an independent group, not in the same union as the refs to review officiating in real time and when a mistake is made call it down immediately. This would potentially lead to some additional game stoppages, but not as much as review or Coach’s challenge.

    **Not a Lions or Packers fan (or Vikings fan) just someone who doesn’t like investing over 3 hours of his time watching a game where some idiot in a zebra’s outfit can randomly dictate the outcome….and often does.

  92. This kind of biased officiating will be the sport’s demise. It’s also why the NFL hasn’t gotten a single cent from me for over a decade, and never will again.

  93. 3 bad calls/no call on 3 successive drives all favoring the Packers. Surprise surprise. Refs steal another one for Green Bay.

