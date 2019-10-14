Packers promote Evan Baylis, cut Tremon Smith

Getty Images

The Packers promoted tight end Evan Baylis from the practice squad in advance of tonight’s game against the Lions.

They cut cornerback Tremon Smith in a corresponding move, the team announced.

Baylis has spent time on the Packers’ practice squad and active roster since the final week of the 2018 season.

He originally signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Oregon in 2017.

As a rookie, Baylis spent time on the Texans’ practice squad and active roster, appearing in one game. He also was on the practice squads of the Colts and Panthers.

The Packers claimed Smith off waivers from the Chiefs on Sept. 16. He played three games, seeing action on 42 special teams snaps.

Smith, a sixth-round choice of the Chiefs in 2018, played in 14 games as a rookie and in the season opener this season.

He has played cornerback and briefly experimented playing running back and also is a returner.

He returned 33 kickoffs as a rookie, averaging 26.8 yards per return.