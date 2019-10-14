Patriots make Jakob Johnson’s move to IR official

Getty Images

It was reported last week that the Patriots would move fullback Jakob Johnson to injured reserve. The team did that Monday.

Johnson injured his shoulder against the Giants.

Johnson, 24, signed with New England as a free agent on April 8 as part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program.

After beginning the season on the practice squad, Johnson was signed to the 53-player roster Sept. 21. He played four games, with three starts, and caught one pass for 5 yards.

Johnson was born in Germany and played at the University of Tennessee, where began his college career as a linebacker before moving to tight end as a sophomore.

He spent 2018 in the German Football League with the Stuttgart Scorpions, appearing in 12 games and making 43 receptions for 474 yards and four touchdowns.