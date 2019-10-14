Philip Rivers on grabbing Mike Hilton at end of game: I was disappointed

Getty Images

After Philip Rivers threw an interception to Cameron Sutton with less than a minute to go in Sunday night’s loss to the Steelers, the Chargers quarterback could be seen grabbing Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton while appearing to air some grievances directly into his ear.

No one would blame Rivers for being frustrated by the way things have been going. The Chargers have lost four of their last five games and the offense has turned the ball over six times in their last two losses, but Rivers insisted that it was just a reaction to Hilton waving in the direction of the Chargers sideline.

“I was disappointed the game was over,” Rivers said, via PennLive.com. “I wasn’t frustrated. A guy comes and waves at our sideline, you protect your team. It was really no big deal. I haven’t seen him, but I’d probably shake his hand and tell him, ‘Sorry, I got a little fired up.’ But it wasn’t a big deal. There was no screaming and yelling. It was just defending our guys.”

The Chargers scored points in the first half of 55 straight games before being shut out in Denver in Week Five. They were shut out over the first 30 minutes on Sunday night as well and finding a way to get off to a faster start should be among the top priorities heading into a Week Seven game in Tennessee.