Quandre Diggs inactive, but T.J. Hockenson will play

The Lions will get tight end T.J. Hockenson back in their lineup tonight.

He was questionable after being diagnosed with a concussion in a game against the Chiefs on Sept. 29.

The first-round draft choice has 11 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

The Lions will not have defensive back Quandre Diggs, who was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Diggs is among the team’s inactives, along with defensive lineman Mike Daniels (foot), cornerback Amani Oruwariye (knee), defensive lineman Da'shawn Hand (elbow), offensive guard Oday Aboushi, offensive guard Ben Benzschawel and quarterback David Blough.

Receiver Danny Amendola (chest) and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (knee) are good to go.

The Packers’ inactives are receiver Davante Adams (toe), running back Dexter Williams, cornerback Tony Brown (hamstring), safety Darnell Savage (ankle), offensive guard Cole Madison, offensive lineman Adam Pankey and tight end Robert Tonyan (hip).

Green Bay will have Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and Tra Carson active at the running back position tonight. Williams is returning from the concussion he was diagnosed with on the first play against the Eagles on Sept. 26.