Ravens on pace to break all-time record for rushing yards in a season

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 14, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT
As soon as Lamar Jackson was anointed the starting quarterback, everyone expected the Ravens to have a strong running attack. But no one could have expected what the Ravens are doing this season.

Through six games, the Ravens have 1,230 rushing yards. No other team is even at 1,000.

At an average of 205 rushing yards per game, the Ravens are on pace to finish the season with 3,280 rushing yards. That would break the all-time record of 3,165, set by the Patriots in 1978.

Baltimore also leads the league with 223 rush attempts, although San Francisco, which has played one fewer game, has actually averaged more attempts per game. The Ravens are also averaging an NFL-high 5.5 yards per carry, have picked up 71 rushing first downs (no other team has more than 50) and have gained a first down on 31.8 percent of their rushing attempts, most in the league.

With Jackson on pace to break the NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback, keeping him healthy may be the only thing standing in the way of a historic season in Baltimore.

18 responses to “Ravens on pace to break all-time record for rushing yards in a season

  5. Every opponent is different, puts in different prep, and different effort. They are only “on target if they get to play Cincinnati or Miami twice a month.

  7. zmoney88 says:
    October 14, 2019 at 2:22 pm
    Also on pace to go 11-5 and lose in the wildcard round to the Bills

    11-5? Petty generous. 9-7 and miss the playoffs again.

    Their defense is horrible and their QB is exposed. It will only get worse as the season goes.

  8. “Back then teams would run it 50 times a game if they had to.”

    And defenders could knock the crap out of receivers and QBs. Most of those teams would get flags on half their hits these days.

  9. Those 1975-78 Chuck Fairbanks teams were the best team in the league during that time period. The Hamilton call killed them and for all those Raider whiners who think the Tuck Rule was a bag job check out the Raiders Pats playoff game in 1976. Not only was the phantom roughing call made on Hamilton, Russ Francis was getting mauled all day by raider linebacker Phil Villapiano

  12. 1978 was the first 16-game season.

    I don’t believe the Pats have the per-game record, just the highest total, due to the additional games.

  14. teams will start stacking the box daring them to throw.

    and then, well… we all know what happens.

  16. dmccormack27 says:
    October 14, 2019 at 2:16 pm
    Surprised the record has lasted this long – I think in 78 it was still a 14 game schedule
    ——————————————-
    First year they went to 16 games

  17. chuckshontaspads says:
    October 14, 2019 at 2:38 pm
    Those 1975-78 Chuck Fairbanks teams were the best team in the league during that time period. The Hamilton call killed them and for all those Raider whiners who think the Tuck Rule was a bag job check out the Raiders Pats playoff game in 1976. Not only was the phantom roughing call made on Hamilton, Russ Francis was getting mauled all day by raider linebacker Phil Villapiano
    ————————————————–
    Are you forgetting the interference call that the Pats got away with in the 4th quarter? Raiders TD then would have iced it..

  18. chuckshontaspads says:
    October 14, 2019 at 2:38 pm
    Those 1975-78 Chuck Fairbanks teams were the best team in the league during that time period. The Hamilton call killed them and for all those Raider whiners who think the Tuck Rule was a bag job check out the Raiders Pats playoff game in 1976.

    —-

    Key difference: The Hamilton call didn’t come after 10 minutes of replay review and consultation with the league office before overturning the correct call on the field.

