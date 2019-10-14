Ravens on pace to break all-time record for rushing yards in a season

Getty Images

As soon as Lamar Jackson was anointed the starting quarterback, everyone expected the Ravens to have a strong running attack. But no one could have expected what the Ravens are doing this season.

Through six games, the Ravens have 1,230 rushing yards. No other team is even at 1,000.

At an average of 205 rushing yards per game, the Ravens are on pace to finish the season with 3,280 rushing yards. That would break the all-time record of 3,165, set by the Patriots in 1978.

Baltimore also leads the league with 223 rush attempts, although San Francisco, which has played one fewer game, has actually averaged more attempts per game. The Ravens are also averaging an NFL-high 5.5 yards per carry, have picked up 71 rushing first downs (no other team has more than 50) and have gained a first down on 31.8 percent of their rushing attempts, most in the league.

With Jackson on pace to break the NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback, keeping him healthy may be the only thing standing in the way of a historic season in Baltimore.