Recap Week Six with the Football Night in America crew

Getty Images

Every Sunday night, we gather at the big desk to talk about big stories from the Sunday that was. The sixth Sunday of the 2019 season provided plenty of topics to discuss.

The end result with Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, and Mike Tirico, all 20 minutes of it, appears below. It moves quickly through four topics, followed by a speed round.

So check it out during your mid-morning break, your lunch break, your post-mid-morning-but-not-quite-lunch break, or whenever else during the game you are looking for an escape from a Monday when you have to work even though for plenty of other people it’s one of the only holidays between Labor Day and Thanksgiving.