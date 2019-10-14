Report: Cam Newton expected to practice after bye week

Getty Images

The Panthers soon will have a decision to make. It shouldn’t be a hard one if Cam Newton is healthy.

The team’s starting quarterback has not played or practiced since Week Two, resting his Lisfranc injury that Newton has called mild.

But Newton is expected to return to practice next week following the Panthers’ bye, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Panthers are 4-0 with Kyle Allen as their starting quarterback.

Coach Ron Rivera said Sunday he wouldn’t address quarterback questions “until I have to.” That time appears to be coming sooner than later.

The Panthers have won in Newton’s absence by leading the league in sacks and leaning on Christian McCaffrey, who has become an MVP candidate. Allen has completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 901 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions, though he has lost four fumbles.

Newton completed 56.2 percent of his passes for 572 yards with no touchdowns and an interception while battling the foot injury the first two games. But he is a former league MVP and led the Panthers to a Super Bowl.

It’s his job and his team. But with Allen playing like he is, the Panthers can take a deliberate approach in Newton’s return, assuring he is 100 percent before putting him back into the lineup.