Report: Tytus Howard has a partially torn MCL

Texans right tackle Tytus Howard was carted to the back after injuring his knee in Sunday’s win over the Chiefs in Kansas City, but he has reportedly avoided a season-ending injury.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that Howard has been diagnosed with a partially torn MCL. Howard is not expected to have surgery and is expected back at some point this year after rehabbing the injury.

Howard was a first-round pick in April and has started the last five games for the Texans after missing the opener with a broken finger.

Roderick Johnson replaced Howard in Sunday’s win. The Texans did not allow a sack with either of the tackles in the lineup.