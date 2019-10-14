Report: Tytus Howard has a partially torn MCL

Posted by Josh Alper on October 14, 2019, 11:54 AM EDT
Texans right tackle Tytus Howard was carted to the back after injuring his knee in Sunday’s win over the Chiefs in Kansas City, but he has reportedly avoided a season-ending injury.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that Howard has been diagnosed with a partially torn MCL. Howard is not expected to have surgery and is expected back at some point this year after rehabbing the injury.

Howard was a first-round pick in April and has started the last five games for the Texans after missing the opener with a broken finger.

Roderick Johnson replaced Howard in Sunday’s win. The Texans did not allow a sack with either of the tackles in the lineup.