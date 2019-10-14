Ryan Tannehill: QB switch makes for a “tough situation”

Getty Images

At the moment, Ryan Tannehill doesn’t know whether he’s the Titans starting quarterback or not.

After benching former No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota yesterday, Titans coach Mike Vrabel would only say that he’d consult with General Manager Jon Robinson and the coaching staff before deciding if it was permanent.

“These things are tough, no matter how you cut it,” Tannehill said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website. “I think the only thing that makes it somewhat tolerable is we do have a good relationship and we have a ton of respect for each other. I have a ton of respect for Marcus. It’s a tough situation all around.”

Mariota was bad yesterday, completing fewer than half his passes, gaining just 63 yards, and throwing his first two interceptions of the year. Tannehill came on in the third quarter and threw for 144 yards, was picked late. Of course, the Titans allowed seven sacks between them, as the protection (or lack thereof) remains a factor.

But until Vrabel makes the call, the Titans don’t know which direction they’re going, even if it doesn’t appear to be a good one.

“I don’t feel great,” Mariota said. “Coach made the decision and he is going to make a decision that’s best for the team. I respect it and I just try and be there for Ryan. . . . No matter what, I am a team player. If they call my number, I am going to be ready to go.”

It hasn’t appeared that way so far this season, and as they’ve allowed a league-high 29 sacks, it might not matter.