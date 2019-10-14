Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram back on the practice field

Getty Images

The Giants are getting closer to having actual offensive players to put around rookie quarterback Daniel Jones.

Via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.com, the Giants had a number of key players participating in individual drills Monday.

That group included running backs Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Wayne Gallman (concussion), tight end Evan Engram (knee), and wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion). All four missed last Thursday’s game against the Patriots.

Whether they’re able to return Sunday against the Cardinals remains to be seen, but Barkley tweeted out his own hype video over the weekend, so he’s clearly thinking he’s close.

Of the group, Shepard seems the furthest from readiness, but getting any amount of help will be welcome news for Jones.