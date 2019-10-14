Stephen Jones feels “great” about Jason Garrett, coaching staff

Getty Images

Jason Garrett doesn’t have many folks in DFW on his side after three consecutive losses, but he has the right people in his corner.

Stephen Jones, the Cowboys’ executive vice president, reiterated what owner Jerry Jones said a day earlier: Garrett’s job isn’t in danger.

“Absolutely not. We’re ready to go,” Stephen Jones said on his radio show Monday on 105.3 The Fan. “I think this team just needs to get a win under its belt, and I still think we can have a great year and feel good about it and feel great about Jason and his staff and feel like we’ll go to work here this week and move forward.”

Of course, Jerry Jones said multiple times in 2010 that Wade Phillips would finish the season before firing the head coach after a 45-7 loss to the Packers dropped the Cowboys to 1-7. That marked the only time Jones has fired a coach mid-season.

The Cowboys always have played hard for Garrett, who is in the final year of his contract.

“I think you turn on the tape, and our guys are playing hard,” Stephen Jones said. “I just think go back to the word execute. We just have to execute better. We’ve got to get off to a faster start. I know everybody is going to want to read into that and try to figure what you say when you say that, but I don’t think it’s really that complicated. We just have to get out there and execute and hopefully get a little more healthy as we move forward and play better.”

The Cowboys’ season now is at a crossroads. They are in a first-place tie with the Eagles with Philadelphia coming to town for Sunday Night Football before the Cowboys get an off week.

The Cowboys lost to the Jets on Sunday despite winning time of possession, total yards and the turnover battle. Since 1991, NFL teams are 90-1 when doing all those things while picking up 25 first downs and converting at least 10 or more third-down attempts, according to Bobby Belt of NFL Network. The Cowboys’ loss to the Jets is the outlier.