Texans corner Bradley Roby to miss a month with hamstring

The Texans got a big win Sunday, but they came out of it with some costly injuries.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Texans cornerback Bradley Roby suffered what’s considered a “significant” hamstring strain which could keep him out for a month.

The Texans have a Week 10 bye, which reduces the exposure, but it’s still another problem for a team that was without cornerback Johnathan Joseph yesterday as well.

They’re also expected to be without right tackle Tytus Howard for some period of time. Howard left yesterday’s game on a cart with a knee injury, though he’s not expected to need surgery.