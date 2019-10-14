Titans first-rounder Jeffery Simmons to start practicing this week

Getty Images

The Titans took defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons in the first round of this year’s draft with the knowledge that he would not be ready to play right away because of a torn ACL he suffered while working out ahead of the draft.

There was some question about whether he’d make it on the field at all during his rookie season, but the chances of that happening look a little brighter on Monday. Simmons, who is on the non-football injury list, is set to begin practicing with the team this week.

“I am excited to get out there and play football again,” Simmons said, via the team’s website. “I am ready. I feel ready, my body is feeling good, my knee is feeling good — that’s the main thing. So right now I just want to get out there, see how comfortable I am with it and go from there.”

Simmons said he feels he can “bring a little extra force to the defensive line and get more pressure on the quarterback.” The results of this week’s return to the field should shed light on when that might happen.