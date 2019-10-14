Titans plan to decide on starting QB tonight or tomorrow

Getty Images

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t say whether Marcus Mariota or Ryan Tannehill will start at quarterback in Week Seven after Sunday’s 16-0 loss to the Broncos and he didn’t name either player as the starter when he held a press conference on Monday.

It was the first question that Vrabel faced when he took the podium and he said that he planned to make a decision at some point in the next two days. He said he’d then inform the quarterbacks and the rest of the team before moving on to any public announcement.

Vrabel said he wanted to avoid using “the emotion of the game to make a decision” about what the team is going to do against the Chargers in their next game. He said that the team would take things a game at a time from there, but added that he doesn’t want to have a “revolving door” at such an important position.

Vrabel also said the 2-4 Titans “have to shore up a lot of things” beyond the quarterback position, but it’s clear that a lot of eyes are going to be on that spot after Vrabel chose to bench Mariota.