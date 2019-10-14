Titans plan to decide on starting QB tonight or tomorrow

Posted by Josh Alper on October 14, 2019, 12:45 PM EDT
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t say whether Marcus Mariota or Ryan Tannehill will start at quarterback in Week Seven after Sunday’s 16-0 loss to the Broncos and he didn’t name either player as the starter when he held a press conference on Monday.

It was the first question that Vrabel faced when he took the podium and he said that he planned to make a decision at some point in the next two days. He said he’d then inform the quarterbacks and the rest of the team before moving on to any public announcement.

Vrabel said he wanted to avoid using “the emotion of the game to make a decision” about what the team is going to do against the Chargers in their next game. He said that the team would take things a game at a time from there, but added that he doesn’t want to have a “revolving door” at such an important position.

Vrabel also said the 2-4 Titans “have to shore up a lot of things” beyond the quarterback position, but it’s clear that a lot of eyes are going to be on that spot after Vrabel chose to bench Mariota.

12 responses to “Titans plan to decide on starting QB tonight or tomorrow

  1. Titans are crappy (note the handle), I’m note sure that it isn’t more of a scheme/other helping talent thing rather than a QB thing.

    Gonna be a long season, I’ll have to figure out my “side team” yet again while my beloved Titans stink.

  4. Mariota just can’t throw the rock.

    You have good WR’s in Davis & AJ Brown, A great TE in Walker, Stud RB in Henry & a 3rd down back like Lewis.

    No excuses for this kind of futility.

  8. Titans offense: Try to run with Henry, try to run with Henry, try to throw a bomb, punt, rinse and repeat. Sometimes this strategy will work, but most of the times will fail. I am not sure if the OC is not capable of design better plays or Mariotta is not capable of executing better plays. Still the Titans are so random, one week they look solid, then the next week they look horrible, nothing in between.

  9. You just can’t win in this league with out a top 10 QB.

    I can see future drafts having 1 team draft 3 QBs in the same draft.

    You just can’t pass up a top 10 QB.

    Just ask the bears

  10. For whatever reason or reasons, Mariota has just not excelled consistently in the NFL, as he did in college. He has ability, but seems to lack some fire, or leadership ability, or something? Doesn’t seem to have the ‘it’ factor, for what that’s worth.
    Tannehill has had a similar career trajectory, and it very much remains to be seen if he can do better than Mariota if he gets the nod? I wouldn’t bet too much on it.

  11. Tough luck for the Titans of late with QB play. Jake Locker was a player I watched a lot at Univ. of Washington and I had my doubts as he could do a lot of damage running the ball and had a strong arm but was very inconsistent with his accuracy. I though Mariota might be better but he has struggled as well. Seems like his best chance is designing a very safe offense around him similar to Trubisky in Chicago. Unfortunately, that offense works well only if you have a dominant defense and can usually be in close games or have a lead.

