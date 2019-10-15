Aaron Rodgers, MVP candidate

Posted by Mike Florio on October 15, 2019, 12:56 PM EDT
His numbers aren’t off the charts; if anything, they’re in the middle of the pack, or worse. And if you watched Monday night’s game, you’ll understand why.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t exactly have a lot of help, especially with Davante Adams out.

Aaron Jones dropped a touchdown pass, and Jimmy Graham dropped a touchdown pass. Darrius Shepherd dropped a ball at the goalline right into the hands of a defensive back, just like Antonio Callaway did the prior Monday for the Browns.

Unlike the prior Monday, a player wearing No. 13 made a big play, with receiver Allen Lazard (at the urging of Rodgers) getting more chances — and making a spectacular catch of a spectacular throw for a touchdown that got Green Bay within two points.

It’s clear while watching the Packers play that Rodgers is playing at a high level, as high as ever. And if the Packers can parlay their 5-1 start into the No. 1 seed, Rodgers should get serious consideration for league MVP honors. Because if the Packers end up with the No. 1 seed, it will be the direct result of performances like the one that Rodgers authored on Monday night.

  6. I would prefer either of the Aaron’s for Super Bowl MVP. This is the year – the Pack is back. Love all of the haters. Go Pack Go!! 3-0 in the NFC north – gotta love it!

  7. LOL. And whoever plays well in week 7 will be the new MVP candidate. Mccaffrrey is on pace for 2400 yards from scrimmage this year.

  9. I’m not sure he’s an MVP candidate but he’s playing solid football. The greatest compliment you can give their GM is that #12 can be more of a game manager now because they actually have a defense. That same GM needs to stock the offensive cupboard now…

  11. No. Not close.

    The passing game isn’t working. I think Rodgers is finding his groove, and has looked much better the last couple weeks, but in general, this team has been carried by the D and running game… so far.

    Not even close to what Russ and CMC are doing.

  12. Florio makes a good point. The Packers WR and TE without Adams are bottom of the league, expansion roster type of talent.

    Rodgers primary responsibility this year looks far different than previous years — avoid turnovers, avoid negative yards. Keep the team in the game. Can’t believe I’m writing this, but Rodgers is a game manager this year, not a stat machine.

  14. I’m seeing a thread here today.

    – NFL needs an apologist for their fixed-game officiating to explain the fix isn’t a fix.

    – Aaron Rodgers is MVP candidate because if the Packers get the #1 seed it will be because of Rodgers, not the NFL officials hosing their opponents like they did Detroit last night.

  17. I mean he could be a candidate, but Russell Wilson is the MVP as it stands. No one expected anything from the Seahawks. Average skill players and an average defense. Russell Wilson has single-handily made them a contender.

  18. That spectacular catch of a spectacular throw for a touchdown that got Green Bay within two points never would have happened if there were any justice in the NFL. Your MVP candidate was 2 for 12 on third downs if not for the phantom penalties.

  19. That’s crazy please dont start He’s MVP because he didn’t have any elite wide receivers and got a win.Thats what a Quarterback suppose to do especially if your making 35 million a year.

  22. Let’s face it….the league decided they want the Pack to be relevant again, and are nudging them along. No doubt Rodgers is great….but whenever his drives stall, funny how often the flag comes out with a new set of downs. Funny how delay of game is never called despite the playbook showing “00” 5-6 times a game. Funny how the O-line can be seen grabbing jerseys every pass play and get maybe 1 holding call a game.

    Hmmmm….

  24. If you’re going with best quarterback results with a completely depleted receiving corps then the MVP would be Derek Carr

  28. tinye67 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 1:18 pm

    Let’s face it….the league decided they want the Pack to be relevant again, and are nudging them along. No doubt Rodgers is great….but whenever his drives stall, funny how often the flag comes out with a new set of downs. Funny how delay of game is never called despite the playbook showing “00” 5-6 times a game. Funny how the O-line can be seen grabbing jerseys every pass play and get maybe 1 holding call a game.

    NFL wants that Brady vs Rodgers 100 year anniversary match up in the Super Bowl and by god they are going to get it! No matter what they have to do.

  30. The NFL is getting out of control with giving games to the teams with MVP candidates. I have never seen worse reffing. Rich get richer and get superstar calls. They gave that game to the packers. I feel bad for lions fans. Somebody needs to fix it. The nfl is printing money and they dont care but we do. What’s the point of watching if its ref determining the game.

  31. Here’s where your MVP candidate ranks among the top 33 quarterbacks in attempts:

    Completion percentage: 62.6% (23rd)
    Yards per game: 265.0 (15th)
    Yards per attempt: 7.26 (18th)
    Touchdowns: 8 (16th)
    Interceptions: 2 (T5th)
    First down %: 32.4% (24th)
    Passer rating: 92.8 (19th)

    They lost to the Eagles because he couldn’t complete a pass in two goal-to-go situations. Last night he couldn’t convert a third down except via phantom penalties.

    You can say he doesn’t have much to work with, but Packer fans have been telling us all season (and before) that the Packers have one of the best rosters in the NFL, so you can’t have it both ways.

  32. I don’t talk MVP or Super Bowl in October.

    After each game you hit the reset button. It’s all about trying to go 1-0 each week for Green Bay. One game at a time.👍

    I will though talk about the MVP of last nights game and that was Jamaal Williams. You may have missed his wise comment after the game:

    “All that matters is the Dub.”

    #GoPackGo!🏈

  33. Look, some calls last night were questionable, I get that. But to say that every Packers win this year was given to them by the refs is hyperbole at best.

  35. Gotta love watching Viking troll-heads explode anytime there’s a pro-Rodgers article. The point isn’t that Rodgers is putting up huge numbers, it’s that he’s finding ways to win with, well, less than spectacular talent. Graham has been dropping everything, Allison went out early and had drops, Jones dropped a TD and fumbled, and Shepard gave up two turnovers….yet Rodgers kept them in it. Not saying he’s the MVP, but he’s playing very well.

  39. for a touchdown that got Green Bay within two points never would have happened if there were any justice in the NFL.
    Considering you’ve whined about the refs after every Packer game this year I don’t expect anything different, but did you even bother to search out the pictures/video from that first illegal hands call? It’s out there and it proves without a shadow of a doubt that the first call was correct…..and that probably informed the refs decision making on the 2nd call.

  40. I think he should be MVP if for no other reason than the packers are a 6-10 team at best without him (and have been for the last decade or so)

  41. Florio I sent you the screenshot of the first illegal hands call (as I’m sure many other Packer fans have)…why no mention?

  42. Rob Brzezinski is a Magician says:
    October 15, 2019 at 1:15 pm
    That spectacular catch of a spectacular throw for a touchdown that got Green Bay within two points never would have happened if there were any justice in the NFL. Your MVP candidate was 2 for 12 on third downs if not for the phantom penalties.

    You’re right. If there was any justice the Lions lone TD would have been called a turnover on downs and the Packers would have been up 5 here.

  44. Rodgers is not even in the discussion. The only way he would win it, is if the NFL front office were the only voters.

  45. Let’s play out the season first. Whatdoyasay? I am enjoying the crying about the officials and the NFL is fixed guys.

    Say the officiating is lousy and you have some credence. Say it’s rigged and you sound like you ran out of medication.

  46. Let’s play out the season first. Whatdoyasay? I am enjoying the crying about the officials and the NFL is fixed guys.

    Say the officiating is lousy and you have some credence. Say it’s rigged and you sound like you ran out of medication.

  47. “Darrius Shepherd dropped a ball at the goalline right into the hands of a defensive back, just like Antonio Callaway did the prior Monday for the Browns.”

    Umm … no. Shepherd slipped and then dropped the ball. Callaway reached back for a ball that was thrown low and behind him.

  48. It’s the same as your every day workplace. A better worker gets rewarded for hard work & accomplishment. The same thing happens to the great quarterbacks like Brady & Rogers etc…they get the better calls thrown their way by the refs & the league. As an opposing team you have to know this & use that as motivation to play even better & find a way to win.

  50. Puleeze. He never gets sacked but that it’s not roughing and he rarely throws an incomplete pass that’s not called PI. And his OL is allowed to hold with impunity. The guy gets propped up by officiating more than anyone else in the league. Last night’s game was especially egregious but it’s been going on for years.

  51. streetyson says:
    October 15, 2019 at 1:34 pm
    Tom Brady is the NFL’s real MVP, and has been most of his career, whoever they give it to.

    Wahhhh no one is talking about my QB…… wahhhhhhh

  54. “Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t exactly have a lot of help, especially with Davante Adams out.”

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHA! You’re kidding us right! He’s got an entire squad in stripes that easily trumps the ENTIRE DEFENSE!

  56. Roger Goodell: MVP Candidate

    GB has seen their opponents ring up 501 yards in penalties so far this year, by far and away the most of any team.

    The least? Detroit with 234.

    Umm, we got a problem, and quite frankly, it might be because Patricia wore the Clowndell jersey off the plane from SB 51.

    100 year anniversary for GB, right Rogie?

  57. marvin1958 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 1:48 pm
    Let’s play out the season first. Whatdoyasay? I am enjoying the crying about the officials and the NFL is fixed guys.

    Say the officiating is lousy and you have some credence. Say it’s rigged and you sound like you ran out of medication.

    Sure about that?

    GB’s opponents penalty yards: 501

    Detroit: 234

  58. pkrlvr says:
    October 15, 2019 at 1:34 pm

    Gotta love watching Viking troll-heads explode anytime there’s a pro-Rodgers article. The point isn’t that Rodgers is putting up huge numbers, it’s that he’s finding ways to win with, well, less than spectacular talent. Graham has been dropping everything, Allison went out early and had drops, Jones dropped a TD and fumbled, and Shepard gave up two turnovers….yet Rodgers kept them in it.
    Oh, is Rodgers the name of the referee? Because without that guy Aaron is irrelevant.

  59. Are you kidding?

    Votes for MVP thru 6 weeks:

    Rodgers- 5 (all Packer Fans)
    Refs- 59 (all 53 players on the Packer roster and coaches).

    This is a flat out dumb thing to even bring up!

