Alex Smith spotted throwing passes on practice field

Getty Images

Alex Smith is back on the practice field 11 months after his gruesome leg injury, TheAthletic.com reports.

A reporter from the website spotted Smith on the practice field Monday, dropping back and throwing a variety of routes with two team officials. The Washington quarterback later walked through the locker room with a compression sleeve on his surgically repaired right leg.

It was the first time Smith has been seen doing any football-related activity.

He has been around the team, including on the field pregame.

For the first several months of his recovery, Smith wore an external fixator that held multiple bones in place. He had that removed this summer.

Smith, who was injured Nov. 18, has not talked publicly since early August when Larry Michael of Voice of the Redskins interviewed him. Smith said then he was embracing the challenge of a comeback, not ready to call it a career.

Washington has Smith under contract through 2022.