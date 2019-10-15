Baker Mayfield not participating in bye week practice

Getty Images

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said he didn’t expect Baker Mayfield to miss any practice time, but it appears the quarterback is missing practice time.

He stood next to Kitchens in a baseball cap in the early portion of practice open to the media, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Browns have an open date this week, so they do not have an injury report, which also means it’s not a big deal Mayfield is resting his hip.

Mayfield injured his left hip in the third quarter and said afterward it was sore. On Monday, Kitchens said Mayfield is “fine.”

Mayfield did participate in stretching at the beginning of Tuesday’s work but moved to sideline with Kitchens during individual drills, per Cabot.

Mayfield’s 11 interceptions lead the league. He has five touchdowns and a 66.0 passer rating.