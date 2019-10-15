Bears place Akiem Hicks on IR

Posted by Josh Alper on October 15, 2019, 1:51 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Bears placed guard Kyle Long on injured reserve Monday and they moved another player to the list on Tuesday.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks is the unlucky player this time. Hicks injured his elbow in the Bears’ Week Five loss to the Raiders in London.

Hicks also missed time with a knee injury this season. He has six tackles, three quarterback hits, a sack and a fumble recovery in four appearances.

While announcing that Hicks has been placed on injured reserve, the Bears also announced that they have promoted offensive lineman Alex Bars from the practice squad. Bars signed with the Bears as an undrafted rookie after making 32 starts over the course of his time at Notre Dame.

2 responses to “Bears place Akiem Hicks on IR

  1. Can’t help but feel the Bears’ window closed with that Parkey miss. They have not had the run of good health they did last year, Trubisky and Nagy both look to have plateaued (if not regressing) and the other three teams in their division have all improved themselves more than the Bears did this offseason. Oh did I mention their schedule? Given all that, they look like a 9-7 team best case and I don’t see that getting them a playoff spot with the state of the NFC this year.

  2. Yikes.

    This is why don’t load up for cap hell. If you lose just one key guy you overpaid, you lose depth elsewhere.

    This is what I was saying about Chicago. And, then, they’ll need to pay Trubisky in 2 years.

    They paid too many guys outside the organization to be their base. You can’t do that.

    With GB getting support from Goodell last night, it’s a B Line to the division now for GB unless they stumble.

