Bengals corner William Jackson to miss time with shoulder injury

Getty Images

The Bengals are 0-6, so can it really get much worse?

(Trick question. As everyone knows, it can always get worse.)

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Bengals cornerback William Jackson is expected to miss a few weeks with a shoulder injury.

The Bengals also lost cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick to a knee injury last week, and he’s expected to miss a month, taking both their starting corners out of the mix.

Then again, they’re the starters on an 0-6 team.

They also have Darqueze Dennard coming off the physically unable to perform list, and B.W. Webb who is playing with a broken hand, along with Tony McRae and Torry McTyler.