Brian Flores definitely will be back in 2020, perhaps to tank again

Getty Images

With so many people covering the NFL so zealously, sometimes news isn’t news. But even then, it’s news.

For the Dolphins, who are 0-5 with no clear indication that any/many wins are coming (or that they want them), the news-that-isn’t-really-news from the quarterly league meetings, courtesy of Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post, is that coach Brian Flores definitely will be back next year.

Habib undoubtedly reported it because he undoubtedly got it from owner Stephen Ross himself, who likely wouldn’t be inclined to fire Flores on the front end of an obvious tank job. Indeed, some believe that it’s a two-year tank, with Trevor Lawrence the ultimate target in 2021, not Tua Tagovailoa in 2020.

So even if the Dolphins go 0-16, Flores will be back. Which really isn’t a surprise, because they seem to want to go 0-16, securing the first overall pick in the draft to go along with the first-round picks they’ll also have from the Texans and Steelers.