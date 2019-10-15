Brian Flores definitely will be back in 2020, perhaps to tank again

October 15, 2019
With so many people covering the NFL so zealously, sometimes news isn’t news. But even then, it’s news.

For the Dolphins, who are 0-5 with no clear indication that any/many wins are coming (or that they want them), the news-that-isn’t-really-news from the quarterly league meetings, courtesy of Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post, is that coach Brian Flores definitely will be back next year.

Habib undoubtedly reported it because he undoubtedly got it from owner Stephen Ross himself, who likely wouldn’t be inclined to fire Flores on the front end of an obvious tank job. Indeed, some believe that it’s a two-year tank, with Trevor Lawrence the ultimate target in 2021, not Tua Tagovailoa in 2020.

So even if the Dolphins go 0-16, Flores will be back. Which really isn’t a surprise, because they seem to want to go 0-16, securing the first overall pick in the draft to go along with the first-round picks they’ll also have from the Texans and Steelers.

8 responses to “Brian Flores definitely will be back in 2020, perhaps to tank again

  1. What people don’t realize is Flores isn’t tanking. This is the best he can do. He’s trying to win and this is the best he can do.

  2. If I know the Steelers, they’ll come off their bye and play as bad as they possibly can against the lowly Dolphins next week. Miami might have to work to lose that one.

  3. 2 years seriously? I don’t care who the rookie QB is, if your team is completely decimated of talent (to guarantee 1st overall picks) and inept coaching your team is doomed for years and years…

  4. As I said before, the coach who suffers the tanking days is never the one who sticks around when the team is finally good. Because when the players are finally expected to be good, they’ve already accepted losing and don’t play well until a new HC comes to town.

    The best two recent examples of this are Hue Jackson and Gus Bradley.

  5. The Dolphins play hard every game. They traded vets for picks, because by the time the Fins are good, the vets will be old and overpriced. Flores may have been hired to he fired, but he’s doing it right. A little sad the rest of the AFCE is waiting for Brady and BB to retire

  6. The kid from Clemson be a home run. Don’t waste the pick on Tua.
    Use Rosen for the next season also and draft OL OL OL
    Miami will be worthy in 2021 as long as they use the picks correctly

