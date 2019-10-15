Browns trade Austin Corbett to Rams

Getty Images

The Rams lost guard Joseph Noteboom for the rest of the season when he tore his ACL in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers and they made a move on Tuesday to shore up the line in his absence.

The Browns announced on Tuesday that they have traded offensive lineman Austin Corbett to the Rams. They’ll get an undisclosed draft pick in return.

Corbett was the first pick of the second round of the 2018 draft, but he has not been able to find a home in Cleveland’s starting lineup. He made one start in 11 appearances last season and has only played one offensive snap this year.

The Browns list Corbett as a center, but he’s seen time at various spots along the offensive line in college and the pros. The Rams will be hoping a change of scenery and scheme will help him find a home at one of them in Los Angeles.