Bucs bounce Bobo Wilson after bobbles

Getty Images

Fumbling a punt in London is apparently enough to get you Brexited right off your own roster.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers have released wide receiver/return man Bobo Wilson.

Wilson muffed a pair of punts in Sunday’s loss to the Panthers, losing one of them (it was the non-Jameis Winston turnover, among the seven on the day).

The 24-year-old Wilson had three catches for 35 yards this season, in addition to his return duties.

The Panthers also waived punt returner Ray-Ray McCloud Tuesday, after he fumbled against the Bucs. That was his third of the year, but the first one he had lost.