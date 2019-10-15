Chargers don’t think run game struggles have to do with Melvin Gordon

Getty Images

Among the things that have gone wrong for the Chargers in back-to-back losses is the disappearance of their running game.

They averaged 103.5 rushing yards per game over the first four weeks, but posted just 67 yards on the ground in their losses to the Broncos and Steelers. That coincides with running back Melvin Gordon‘s return to the lineup, but head coach Anthony Lynn isn’t pointing the finger in that direction when it comes to explaining the sluggish results.

“I don’t think it has anything to do with Melvin Gordon,” Lynn said, via the Los Angeles Times. “We’ve got to open up more running lanes. . . . Everybody’s got to be accountable for the man in, and those runners they really don’t have a chance. So, we’ve got to do a better job up front.”

It hasn’t helped that the Chargers have lost center Mike Pouncey to a neck injury at a time when they’re also without left tackle Russell Okung. Pouncey is on injured reserve, but the team is hopeful to get some good news about Okung’s recovery from a pulmonary embolism this week.