Chiefs corner Kendall Fuller has fracture in thumb

Getty Images

The Chiefs have yet another injury to be concerned about, heading into a short week.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller suffered a “slight fracture” to his thumb in Sunday’s loss to the Texans.

He’s continuing to get medical opinions, so it’s unclear if he’ll miss time, or how much. He was listed as out of yesterday’s hypothetical practice report, heading into Thursday’s game against the Broncos.

Fuller only missed one game last year after wrist surgery, so if historical context matters (it may not) he’s shown that he can bounce back quickly.