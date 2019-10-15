Connor Barwin announces his retirement

Getty Images

Connor Barwin talked to teams about jobs this offseason, but the veteran edge player never wound up signing a contract with a team ahead of the 2019 season.

He won’t be signing with anyone during the season, either. Barwin announced his retirement in a post to social media on Monday night.

“Tomorrow I turn 33 and after a decade of playing the greatest sport there is, I’m excited to say I’m moving on to the next chapter of my life,” Barwin wrote.

Barwin was a 2009 second-round pick by the Texans. He spent four years in Houston and four years with the Eagles before spending a year with the Rams. He spent last season with the Giants to wrap up his career.

Barwin had 366 tackles, 56.5 tackles, six forced fumbles and an interception.