Dolphins claim cornerback Ryan Lewis

The Dolphins have claimed cornerback Ryan Lewis off waivers from the Eagles, according to multiple reports.

Philadelphia waived him Monday.

The Dolphins had an open roster spot after cutting Johnson Bademosi on Monday.

Lewis played two games for the Eagles after being picked up before the Week Five game against the Jets. Lewis did not appear on defense but played 39 special teams snaps with Philadelphia.

The Colts cut Lewis after he played 61 special teams snaps in three games to start the season. He made three special teams tackles with Indianapolis this season.

Lewis played seven games with the Bills in 2018, making 15 tackles and forcing two fumbles.