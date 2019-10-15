Eagles open 21-day practice window for Jalen Mills

Posted by Josh Alper on October 15, 2019, 12:52 PM EDT
Getty Images

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday that he expects cornerback Jalen Mills to return to the practice field this week and the team formalized the process of returning Mills to the 53-man roster on Tuesday.

The Eagles announced that they have opened the 21-day window for Mills to practice before the team will be required to activate him from the physically unable to perform list or shut him down for the year.

Mills last played in a game in Week Eight of last season. That’s when Mills suffered the foot injury that has kept him on the sideline for nearly a year.

Mills had 167 tackles and three interceptions over his first three seasons with the Eagles.

The Eagles can activate Mills from the PUP list at any point and they currently have two open roster spots at their disposal.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Eagles open 21-day practice window for Jalen Mills

  1. It’s nice to have him back, but he used to get burned on the reg, too. He won’t make it all better all of the sudden. They need new coaches on the defensive side of the ball. Since the 2017 SB, teams have walked all over the Eagles’ D. The book on them is out.

    With all the talent they’ve amassed at the position — second and third round picks, a projected first round stud, all Big 12, all SEC, all ACC — they haven’t assembled a group of no-talent slouches.

    A group of highly decorated guys like that don’t all just start sucking at the same time. For all of them to be playing so well before coming to Philly and this badly after coming to Philly, we have to look at the coaching, the scheme, and the philosophy.

  4. It’s no secret that our corners are trash. The problem is that Jalen Mills was trash last year BEFORE he got injured. I do not feel a sense of relief here.

  5. I used to blame the Eagles corners but now I blame Schwartz. You simply cannot rush just 4 players on almost every down. You have to blitz! Having grown up with Buddy Ryan and the 46 Defense I can’t believe how vanilla the Eagles are on Defense! If you’re going to be vanilla and never blitz than you better have shutdown corners and the Eagles are sorely lacking in talent in the secondary!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!