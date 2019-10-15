Eagles open 21-day practice window for Jalen Mills

Getty Images

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday that he expects cornerback Jalen Mills to return to the practice field this week and the team formalized the process of returning Mills to the 53-man roster on Tuesday.

The Eagles announced that they have opened the 21-day window for Mills to practice before the team will be required to activate him from the physically unable to perform list or shut him down for the year.

Mills last played in a game in Week Eight of last season. That’s when Mills suffered the foot injury that has kept him on the sideline for nearly a year.

Mills had 167 tackles and three interceptions over his first three seasons with the Eagles.

The Eagles can activate Mills from the PUP list at any point and they currently have two open roster spots at their disposal.