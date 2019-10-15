Freddie Kitchens: “No doubt” Baker Mayfield plays the next game

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 15, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
The Browns have the week off, so holding quarterback Baker Mayfield out of Tuesday’s practice is apparently just a precaution.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said that Mayfield’s hip injury wasn’t a big deal and that there was “no doubt” Mayfield would play on Oct. 27 against the Patriots.

“He’ll be in better shape physically and he’ll be in a better place mentally too,’’ Kitchens said. “We’ve got to get him ready to play the last 10 games.’’

It looks like their bye is coming at a perfect time, for a number of reasons.

Mayfield was in obvious discomfort during Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, and went to the locker room to get checked by the team’s medical staff, but didn’t miss a snap.

But beyond the physical, Mayfield looks like a guy who could use a week off to hit reset. His 11 interceptions lead the league, and his 66.0 passer rating is currently 32nd in the league among qualified passers.

7 responses to “Freddie Kitchens: “No doubt” Baker Mayfield plays the next game

  4. But he’s #1 in the league when it comes to mowing lawns. You have to concentrate on the important stuff.

  5. Maybe teams have actually had a chance to really watch film on him and find out his weaknesses. he played great his rookie year and may very well end up being an outstanding QB with his skill sets, but it always amazes me how we anoint these rookie QB’s as future stars based on playing well in their first year before teams really get time to go through all of their film. Garoppolo was struggling last year before getting back to playing well this year, while Mariota is still struggling. Baker still has a lot to learn! Will he put the work in or just believe the hype little Johnny did?! We’ll see…

  6. Good that he will get the rest and time off. He probably should focus on the mental part of the game…like redzone reads and identify the one on one receivers with no safety help during pre-snap…He might have recognized that OBJ was open multiple times in the game against Seattle…This needs fixed now. Ball placement next. Freddie should help him with his focus by benching him the next time he turns the ball over multiple times.

  7. This season,so far, is like Godfather III. “Just when I thought I was out,they pull me back in”

    I wish I could cancel and get money back on NFL Gamepass.

