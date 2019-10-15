Jaguars send Jalen Ramsey to Rams for two first-round picks

Getty Images

The Jalen Ramsey era in Jacksonville is over, and now he’s heading to Los Angeles.

The Jaguars are trading Ramsey to the Rams for two first-round draft picks as well as the Rams’ 2021 fourth-round pick.

That’s a massive haul for any one player, but the Jaguars weren’t going to give Ramsey up for anything less than a major haul. Ramsey has made it clear he wanted to be traded, but Jaguars owner Shad Khan did not want to lose him. Apparently they decided that the Rams’ offer was too good to pass up.

It’s an aggressive move from the Rams, who have fallen behind both the 49ers and Seahawks in the NFC West and are eager to turn their season around. The Rams’ pass defense was already struggling, even before putting cornerback Aqib Talib on injured reserve and trading cornerback Marcus Peters to the Ravens.

Ramsey is one of the most talented cornerbacks in the NFL and has the potential to be a major difference-maker. For the Rams, he’d better be. They’ve just given up a fortune to acquire him.