Jay Gruden admits differences of opinion with front office

Jay Gruden was on the golf course in Gainesville, Florida, on Sunday when his former team was getting its first win of the season in its first game without him.

Washington, which fired Gruden last week, beat Miami 17-16 with Bill Callahan as the interim coach.

“I’m happy for some of the players and a few of the coaches who got their first win,” Gruden told Dan Le Batard on ESPN Radio, via the Washington Post.

While Gruden said he doesn’t think “the culture is bad at all” in Washington, the former coach admits he and the front office didn’t always agree.

“When you’re the coach and you want to put a team together, you have a vision of what that should look like,” Gruden said. “Sometimes it doesn’t match what other people envision, and that’s where problems occur. On the flip side of that, when you are the coach and you don’t have G.M. responsibilities and don’t have total say, then you have to do the best you can with what you’re given, and I think that’s what we tried to do as a coaching staff.

“We did not always see eye to eye about some of the decisions that were made.”

Gruden didn’t want quarterback Dwayne Haskins with the 15th overall choice, according to a report earlier this month.

Gruden said Tuesday there were other college quarterbacks whom “some people in that building liked later on in the draft, but we chose Dwayne and tried to make the most of it. He still has a chance to be a great player, without a doubt. He’s just going to take some time.”

Haskins has not started a game, getting 32 snaps as a backup against the Giants in his only action. Callahan did have Haskins as his backup quarterback behind Case Keenum on Sunday.

“Dwayne is a great prospect, so we chose to take him as an organization,” Gruden said. “Unfortunately, when you take a guy at 15 people want to see him play right away. But it was our professional opinion [Haskins] wasn’t ready to step in and play in the first five games of the season. It will take some time for him. He only played 13 or 14 games as a college player. He’s very raw, but he’s very talented.”

Gruden said he wants to continue coaching and is leaving his “options open.”