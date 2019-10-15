Jets sign Blake Countess

Getty Images

The Jets shuffled up their secondary on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of safety Blake Countess to their 53-man roster. Cornerback Arthur Maulet was waived in a corresponding move.

Countess spent the last three years with the Rams and saw most of his playing time on special teams. He has 44 tackles, two interceptions, a sack and four quarterback hits over the course of his career.

Countess was waived in May and claimed by the Eagles, but failed to make Philly’s roster this summer.

The Jets are also expected to put guard Kelechi Osemele on injured reserve as he needs surgery to repair his injured shoulder, but there’s been no official announcement of a move yet.