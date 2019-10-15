Lamar Jackson, Stefon Diggs are the #PFTPM players of the week

Getty Images

Every Tuesday during the NFL season, we hand out a variety of awards. The awards are headlined by the players of the week.

This week’s players of the week are Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs.

Jackson, selected by MDS, became the first player in the Super Bowl era with 200 or more passing yards and 150 or more rushing yards in a regular-season game. He’s currently eighth in the NFL in rushing, and he’s averaging more than 250 passing yards per game. His team is 4-2, leading the AFC North by two games.

Diggs, my choice for Week Six player of the week, had seven catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-20 romp over the Eagles. The effort came less than two weeks after Diggs apparently had checked out in Minnesota, hopeful for a trade.

The other weekly awards go to rookies of the week, coaches of the week, and calls of the week. We’ll post the videos tonight or tomorrow or the next day or whenever we remember to do it.