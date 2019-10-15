Lions irate about “awful” officiating

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 15, 2019, 6:36 AM EDT
The Lions had other things to be frustrated with last night, including themselves.

But the officials made such a convenient target.

The Lions were rightfully angry with a number of calls, specifically the two phantom hands to the face calls on defensive end Trey Flowers which helped the Packers come back for a win.

I didn’t think hands to the chest was a penalty,” Flowers said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I thought hands to the face, but I had him right here in the chest. The second time I changed it to right here [another spot on the chest]. That’s part of a move that I do and, yeah. So, nah, I don’t think that was a penalty, but they did, so . . .

“They saw something different than what actually happened and they called what they thought they saw. I was doing it all game. I didn’t know that was a flag to the chest, so I could change it to [another spot on the collar]. They called it again.”

Those weren’t the only calls that angered the Lions, as safety Tracy Walker was upset with a personal foul for a helmet-to-helmet hit when he was going for the ball. Officials explained afterward that intent wasn’t a factor, and that the foul would have been called even if Walker picked it off.

“Extremely pissed off right now,” Walker said. “It is what it is. Disappointed. Hurt. We had that game. it’s going – I’m going to say the same s—, we should have won it. It is what it is, though. Got to bounce back. . . .

“I feel like we could have had a better game and we was supposed to come victorious with that game but Green Bay came to play. There was some awful, awful calls, but we got to play through that. We got to overcome those, and so we didn’t, obviously, and we came up short.”

Walker was asked if he was worried about being fined, and he said he did not care.

“Detroit vs. Everybody,” he said. “I’m saying it. Detroit vs. Everybody. It’s awful.”

Of course, that would imply this year’s officiating problems have been unique to Lions games. They have not been, and that creates an issue the league can’t continue to ignore.

35 responses to “Lions irate about “awful” officiating

  1. Everyone criticized Mayfield when he complained about the officiating but, like Flowers, he had a very valid complaint. Both games were terribly officiated and this needs to be fixed sooner rather than later. Fix is the key word here because right now it looks like the fix is indeed in on certain games.

  2. When you have a guy named BOOGER defending the NFL and it’s officials, you know you’re in trouble.

  3. MARK MY WORDS: The Patriots will benefit from this PI review in a crucial spot of a big game.

  6. Every year they change the rules and every year the Refs stink. Offsides, delay of game and unnecessary roughness should be the only penalties, everything else is pretty objective.

  7. Cry cry cry. The Lions just weren’t that good and the Officiating was just fine. Anyone who claims there were bad calls is unknowledgeable and knows nothing about Football. Those hands to the face calls were 100% correct.

  8. And some people say you can’t blame the refs. LOL. I believe poor officiating has changed the outcome of several games this year already and this may be the most poorly officiated season ever. Went in to the offseason to fix things and only made it worse.

  11. I mean everyone understands that the NFL is more rigged than WWE, right? And that refs absolutely bet on games as well?

    NFL mealticket’s Rodgers and Packers miss the playoffs again? Yeah, that isn’t going to happen, the league will make sure of that.

  12. He should be. Did the Lions or Packers play mistake free football? No. Did they leave points on the field? Yes. Are these two teams evenly matched. Yes. Did 4 bad calls (fumble overturn, PI non call, 2 hands to the face) in the 4th effect the outcome. Yes.

  13. We know at home within what, 30 seconds if it was truly a penalty. TV runs the replay, Mike Pereira makes the snap decision and we know.

    What not do the same thing in real time and relay the decision to the referee?

  14. How about the fact that Stafford couldn’t get the ball into the endzone. How many FG kicks did Prater make instead of TDS. The Lions could have easily won that game if they could score on offense. Even with the bogus rushing TD in the beginning of the game.

    The two penalties on Flowers were ridiculous and he was clearly holding the shoulder pad both calls. However, the entire NFL has been harder to watch this year with the poor officiating overall.

  16. NFL head office to officiating crew, “hey guys, we really need the Packers to win this one. Do whatever you have to do to make sure that happens. Just don’t make it too obvious.”

    Im not a conspiracy theorist, but I’m really starting to to believe that the officiating crews are puppets to the NFL Head Office and they are controlling the narrative of the season as it goes along.

  18. In addition to the pass interference call not made and that the is no point in challenging. Plus the call for helmet to helmet when he was just going to try for an interception. Just when you think it can’t get worse….

  22. The league just does NOT want to see certain teams win (Detroit and Cleveland to name a few).

    I know most people watched MNF, but if you watched the Seattle vs Cleveland game it wasn’t any different. It doesn’t matter about the amount of flags for each team, but WHEN the flags are thrown. CLE was called for a PI that was a BS call, puts Seattle on the 1 and sets them up for 6 points. Then CLE later in the game were pinned down within their own 10 yard line, Landry gets called for a “blind side block”, which was BS. CLE ends up punting to what the 50 yard line? All Seattle has to do is drive 10-15 yards and have a chance at 3 points.

    Baker calls out the refs and everyone wants to point the finger at him, LOL

  23. College officiating is vastly superior. It’s not even debatable.

    The NFL seems to have created this problem on their own. It’s odd that it seems to have hit rock bottom when the NFL aligned themselves with NFL sponsored gambling.

  24. Why does the NFL love Green Bay so much? I truly dont understand this and its getting ridiculous. I saw another incident where the play clock hits 00s and they didnt call rodgers for delay of game. This has happened for several weeks. I know im not the only one complaining about it and every week there is some weird call that makes no sense. In the vikings game there were a couple of Offensive pass Ints that were called on MN that made no sense. Last night the #25 for GB egregiously interferes #11 and they dont call it and the hands to the face call on Flowers was horrible!

  28. They should be irate. Riveron and the NFL are digging themselves a deeper and deeper hole, gutting the integrity of the officials.

    “Clear and obvious” isn’t called, ticky-tack (or non-fouls) are called. Ridiculous. I turned it off and went to bed after the Flowers penalty.

  31. The game officials should be fined like the players are. I’m not a fan of either team but some of the penalties against Detroit were terrible. This looked like a rigged game.

  32. The flag on Walker was even worse than the 2 Flowers calls. 2 guys diving for a ball and 1 guys gets penalized for it? C’mon NFL, get it together before it’s too late

  34. Quit crying Lions. GB pulled out a win despite 3 turnovers. D killed it all night but for a few plays. Good win for The 13-time world champs. 3-0 in division.

  35. Bad officiating, unwelcome outside politics seeping into the game, diva player’s twitter wars, player’s off the field behavior becoming tabloid news, and the ongoing revelations about CTE. Don’t expect these problems to be rectified anytime soon. In fact, don’t even expect them to make it to the top of the NFL to-do list. The top two spots are reserved for expanding market share and getting cities to build stadiums with tax money for billionaire owners.

