Matt Patricia onto Minnesota, controlling what Lions can control

Posted by Charean Williams on October 15, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Lions coach Matt Patricia said Tuesday afternoon he had not talked to the league or seen Troy Vincent’s admission that NFL officials erred Monday night.

Instead, Patricia said he was onto Minnesota.

“For me, obviously there was some calls in the game that everyone’s focused on right now,” Lions coach Patricia said in a conference call with Detroit reporters, via Dave Birkett of the Free Press. “I’m focused on the ones that we’ve got to do right out on the field through execution in coaching and playing. I think if you go through a game and you’re relying on the officials to tell you whether or not you won, I don’t really think that you’re going to turn out in a favorable manner more times than not.

“So for us, it’s about trying to go out and doing the things that we can control to win the game and do that better. That’s certainly what we’ve got to do. We’ve got to control the game and give ourselves a chance to win through the efforts and the execution, the coaching that we do more so than by what an official does.”

Officials flagged Lions defensive end Trey Flowers twice for hands to the face in the fourth quarter. Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, said at the league’s fall meeting that umpire Jeff Rice should not have called the second infraction because “the foul wasn’t there.”

It denied the Lions a chance to get the ball back after the Packers’ go-ahead field goal.

  1. The game ball from the packers should go to the refs AGAIN.

    The pack should be 3-3 not 5-1 but the National Fixed League wants the Packers in the play-offs on the 100th year

    Oh yipii

  2. Somehow, I vision the current Commish involved in HIS officiating crew paying back Matt Patricia for the clown shirt. Funny how Rog seems to be laying real low this season.

  4. Wait until Loins fans get a taste of the Vikings “home field advantage”. Loins receivers running routes with no jerseys on because Vikes DB’s get away with PI and holding beyond 5… Just plain criminal. Those Loin fans are gonna be looking for bridges to jump off of if they’re upset becuz their got caught with hands to the face twice.

    Oh the humanity Loin fans…don’t watch…you can’t take it.

  5. That is the only attitude to take but enough already with the refs helping a 500 packers team to first place in the division.

  7. What a grade A coward. This sissy is too cheap to take a fine for the team and blast the refs? If I was making millions I would have. Who respects this wuss now? What a company line loser tightwad, just like his daddy belicheat

  8. marvin1958 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 7:19 pm
    Wait until Loins fans get a taste of the Vikings “home field advantage”. Loins receivers running routes with no jerseys on because Vikes DB’s get away with PI and holding beyond 5… Just plain criminal. Those Loin fans are gonna be looking for bridges to jump off of if they’re upset becuz their got caught with hands to the face twice.

    Oh the humanity Loin fans…don’t watch…you can’t take it.

    Is this you Tokyo? 12 year old comments, it’s an article about the lions and there coach and you have to write about the Vikings. Thanks for letting the Vikings live in your head tent free. #owned. #vikingsinyourheadrentfree

