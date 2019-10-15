NFL needs someone who can explain, defend, apologize for questionable calls

Posted by Mike Florio on October 15, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
Getty Images

When it comes to mistakes routinely made by game officials, the NFL is less transparent than construction paper. Fearful of the potential negative impact of admitting what is often obvious, the NFL unreasonably protects officials by never acknowledging their blunders publicly.

This refusal to be candid regarding bad calls hurts the league in various ways. Among other things, it invites the tin-foil hat crowd to think that the league wants certain teams to win, and other teams to lose. Although I’ll never believe that happens (indeed, it would be nearly impossible to pull it off seamlessly and even harder to keep someone from blabbing about it in off-the-record discussions, a tell-all book, and/or a deathbed confession), people who are wired to presume the worst will, in the absence of a reasonable, clear, and cogent explanation to the contrary.

So here’s the solution: The NFL needs to hire someone who will serve capably as a spokesperson for officiating matters, available to radio shows, TV, podcasts, etc. and willing to face tough questions and to answer them in a way that inspires confidence in the game.

When, for example, officials throw a flag for an illegal hit to the head of a defenseless receiver and broadcasters mistakenly rail against the fact that the defender was simply trying to catch the ball, the officiating spokesperson needs to be able to say, calmly and persuasively, that intent doesn’t matter when a defenseless receiver is struck in the head or neck area. When, for example, the officials make a mistake, the officiating spokesperson needs to admit that a mistake was made, explain how and why it happened, and move on.

The league used to have something like an officiating spokesperson when Mike Pereira and, after Carl Johnson, Dean Blandino served as the V.P. of officiating. Pereira and Blandino routinely appeared on NFL Network, and often elsewhere, to discuss candidly the calls that drive fan and media discussion in various formats. Al Riveron isn’t available nearly as frequently; instead, he produces periodic, broad-brush social-media videos to explain specific calls of interest, along with a weekly officiating video for the media that rarely addresses the most controversial decisions, highlighting instead examples of proper rules application that involved no mistakes and created no uproar.

The current uproar in the aftermath of Lions-Packers demonstrates how important it is for the league to have someone who can quickly mobilize for day-after interviews, not to spin but to embrace the kind of candid truth that allows fans to realize that, yes, mistakes happen and that, no, it doesn’t mean that the league office instructed the officials that it would be preferred for Green Bay to win the game.

Permalink 28 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

28 responses to “NFL needs someone who can explain, defend, apologize for questionable calls

  1. Officiating and rules became a joke in week 1 last year with Clay Matthews was flagged for roughing the passer and it cost GB the game. Been a joke ever since

  2. Riveron isn’t good at this job, which shouldn’t be a surprise because he wasn’t a good referee, either.

  5. I think having a person serve in this role is an overreaction and is not at all necessary.

    -Packer fan.

  7. Listen – last night was TERRIBLE for the refs but let’s not act like the Packers are getting all these calls though. Anyone remember the Philly DB literally wrapping up GMo on the GL leading to a game ending INT? Clay hitting Cousins in the chest that brought back a game ending INT last year? Every team is going to get hosed at one point or another.

    Maybe Detroit shouldn’t have settled for 5 FG’s…

    Go Pack! 5-1 babaaayyyyyyyy! 3-0 in the division! #ThePackIsBack

  8. If intent doesn’t matter when there is a helmet to helmet collision, how do you determine who to throw the flag on? If two players dive for the ball at the same time and collide, why is it automatically a penalty on the defender? Wouldn’t it make more sense to not throw the flag in these situations?

  11. I mean… if you are going to cheat and
    you have disinformation specialists (like mike pereira)
    strengthening the lies… you have chosen your path.

  13. After the game in the tunnel… Aaron Rogers: “Thanks guys, how much we owe you?” Officials: “Awe shoot, Aaron, we’ve never charged ya before!”

  14. NFL is going to lose more fans if something doesn’t change now. The fans are the ones paying your bills. Fix it!

  15. anyone feel free to respond. but lets have a calm rational discussion. what exactly did walker do wrong that justifies a penalty? and what was he supposed to do? he was going to catch a ball, and their helmets collided. couldnt allison be at fault for hitting walker’s helmet too? does he not accept a little onus for his position on a football field?

  16. “people who are wired to presume the worst will, in the absence of a reasonable, clear, and cogent explanation to the contrary.”

    The tinfoil hat people will always presume that the games are fixed, regardless of whether the smartest person in the world provides the perfect explanation. These nutcases lack the intellect and education to understand anything.

  17. No mention of the screenshot all over Facebook showing the first hands to the face call is 100% legit? I’d post it if I could.

  20. The only place the pack is back, is back in the locker room paying off refs – lions should be in 1st today, shake on the nfl

  23. I don’t always agree with Mike Florio, and sometimes I vehemently disagree, but he’s dead on point with both of these ideas:

    1) equal member of the officiating crew in the booth who can overrule calls on the field;
    2) NFL officiating spokes person.

    The Browns game was seriously compromised by bad calls as well. A 7-point game where the Browns were robbed of a touchdown by a missed call. There was also a phantom PI that set Seattle up with 1st and goal at the 1-yard line.

    At what point are we allowed to start “blaming the refs”? The Cleveland game and the Detroit game were obviously dramatically altered by obviously wrong calls.

    Legalizing sports gambling was a mistake. Already it’s popping up into people’s minds that the fix is/would be fairly easy to accomplish in modern America.

  24. “NFL needs someone who can explain, defend, apologize for questionable calls”

    I cannot ever agree with this line of logic.
    IMO the NFL needs to reset its absurd annual Point of Emphasis BS, make slower changes to rules which also require NFLPA support (yes, I really just said that). Oh yeah, and fire Goodell.

  25. I know PFT has said this many times already but the headline to this story should be “Al Riveron needs to be replaced” end of story.

  26. We have have that already from the NFL Mike. Calvin Johnson “didn’t complete the catch” bs. The NFL needs to greatly improve the quality of it’s officials. Set age limits you have 70 year old men trying to keep up with 20’s professional athletes.
    Secondly they need to fire guys that get it so wrong. Review officials included, those guys are worse they don’t have to run to get in position. It has been 10 years or longer where it is really a problem and the NFL doesn’t seem to do anything but add more stupid rules for the refs to screw up. They are very close to seeing people leave in mass because it looks fixed especially when it involves the packers too darn often. Their linemen hold on every play and the DB do too. Their advantage over other teams is too much and calls like last night looks like WWE. When the average fan with no horse in the race can witness it and say the Lions got hosed bad.Your product has a problem. The college game doesn’t seem to have half the problems the NFL does. They know what a catch is. They know what interference is and so on. NFL needs to make it right soon.

  27. Apologize? This is the NFL…they won’t even release the psi data from 2015..you will be waiting a very very long time to get Goodell to ever say they were wrong.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!