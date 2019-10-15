Officials flagged Lions for lining up with 12, didn’t flag Packers for 13

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 15, 2019, 9:27 AM EDT
It’s been overlooked in the slew of criticism the officials have received for other blown calls, but a key penalty that was called on the Lions early in Monday night’s game was later not called on the Packers.

With the Lions leading 13-0 in the second quarter, the Packers faced fourth-and-5 and sent their field goal team on the field. The Lions, however, had 12 players on the field as the Packers lined up, and the officials immediately blew the whistle, giving the Packers five yards and a first down.

That was the right call: Under NFL rules, lining up with more than 11 players in the defensive formation is a penalty. The officials are supposed to shut down the play before the snap, and that’s what they did. It turned out to be incredibly costly for the Lions, as the Packers scored a touchdown two plays later.

But on the very next possession, the Packers committed the exact same penalty. Only it should have been even more obvious to the officials, because the Packers, in their confusion to make a defensive substitution while the Lions were in no-huddle, actually lined up 13 players on defense. Instead of shutting the play down and giving the Lions five yards, the officials allowed the Packers to call timeout to get the right personnel on the field.

That turned out to be incredibly costly for the Lions as well: Matthew Stafford was sacked after the Packers got the right personnel on the field following the timeout, and the Lions had to punt.

The officiating on Monday night was inexcusable, and most of the mistakes went against the Lions. When a lot of officiating mistakes go against you and you lose by one point, it’s hard to come to any conclusion other than that you got robbed.

  2. Thanks MDS. After the phantom hands to the face x 2, the obvious PI on the deep ball that wasn’t, and the personal foul for sliding to catch the football, this makes me feel so much better.

  3. We can tear apart every game like this.

    Score touchdowns instead of 5 field goals and it’s a blowout.

    That is what the players can do.

  6. Look, it is clear as can be the Officiating crew were throwing this game to the Packers. There is zero doubt it was intentional. Too one sided and too blatant.

  7. The missed holdings and stuff are easy to understand, but not being able to manage the game properly and count players while making up phantom calls and missing the open field PI are not easy to understand. Im not yelling fix, but a casual observer would compare it to WWE.

  9. Now fans across the country are seeing what fans of the other 3 NFC North teams have seen for years. That being Packer favoritism.

  10. Just an utter disgrace how bad the officiating has been. So many game altering calls especially late in so many games! WTF is wrong with them! They’ve killed the golden goose!

  11. the nfl has middle aged men out there chasing 4.5 40 yd athletes around and they cant even count!!
    its time for officials to be trained ATHLETES who can count and who arent blind.
    it shouldnt be that hard, thousands of college athletes dont move forward in their chosen profession, there is a good talent pool to start with.

  14. They didn’t flag the packers for pass interference when defender clotheslines a defenseless receiver in the 4th quarter either. Clearly a fix, when when the Lions have to beat the ref as well.

  16. I can’t stand it. The league is scripted. At least partially.
    Rodgers and the Packers were chosen long ago as a story he NFL wanted played up….and this garbage keeps happening.

    I can’t watch a game that isn’t real.

  18. Can we see the forest through the trees?  Is it right there hiding in plain sight right in front of us?

    Last night’s Lions vs Packers game really solidified my opinion that the NFL is determining the outcome of games. Is it coincidence that the NFL began to lobby for the legalization of sports gambling after being utterly opposed to it for decades?  Is it coincidence that he NFL recently relocated a team to Las Vegas?  Is it coincidence that the NFL has changed the rules on replay which can change the outcome of a game based on a subjective viewpoint?  Is it coincidence that the NFL put Al Riveron in a position to use that subjective view to rule on those plays and give him total autonomy without any checks and balances?

    Why now?  Why all these changes that point to one place?  Las Vegas. Where there is smoke, there is usually fire, and we can’t see the forest through the trees because it’s thick with smoke.

  19. Goodell.

    The media needs to ask Goodell how and why this is happening when these officials are paid so well and never admit to doing anything wrong.

    At least have the guts to pose the question instead of avoiding doing your job.

    Pats fans have been watching Goodell try to swing seeding for years and years, especially when Manning was with the Broncos, so we’ve seen dozens of games where at the end, a series of phantom calls occur or calls that should be called, somehow aren’t in favor of NE.

    NE fans also see a lot of calls come out of the woodwork when NE has big leads in games, as he tries to help the other team for ratings purposes.

    We’ve seen it all.

  21. Horrible officiating and even worse pass defense by the packers who are healthy back there. Stafford passed for 168 yards in two series and Mr Rodnuts hadnt completed one pass. The receiviers the packers so coveted are slow, cant run routes and drop a lot of passes. Sure they would love to have a Stephan Diggs going deep.
    My take based on the play last night is the packers got their present last night and its downhill from here. Its an avg team at best

  22. Gotta keep the Rodgers legend alive. Looked like he was gonna lose the game, so they called a couple obviously bias penalties to help him out a bit. This is the NFL. Garbage.

  23. The officiating was a disgrace. Lions should have won going away but the refs had so many phantom calls on them they couldn’t get in sync.

  24. I dislike both teams.. but what i realize the more i get older football is the WWE! The NFL is a joke! Plan and simple! I’m getting sick of not bad officiating, but obvious favored calls. You have a multi billion dollar business paying part time officials. The NFL uses this excuse to control the so called bad calls. After watching this game and multiple games this season.. I feel like that kid when i found out the WWF was not real. This game was obviously rigged with a predetermined outcome. I’m done spending all my time watching all this lame football. What an embarrassment on the NFL.

  26. As a saints fan i feel the lions fans pain. But all off season 31 other fan bases bashed us and said “get over it”. Yet 31 our 32 owners felt the need to make an adjustment so that their fanbase doesnt get hosed. The nfl and refs just dont care, theu do what they want knowing they dnt need to explain anything to us. At the moment packers fans are going to say get over it, until it happens to them. Sadly this has been a problem wayyyy before the nola no call and it will continue to be an issue.

  30. That has to be one of the worst officiated games I’ve ever watched. Clearly the script called for a first half Lions blowout and a late Packers comeback for the win, but the refs obviously didn’t get the memo that they were supposed to make it look legit.

    Integrity of the game, my A**….

  31. The only people not appalled by the officiating last night are Packers fans. Anyone feel a spin doctored press release coming from the NFL today just to appease fans for a few days before resuming business as usual? Unfortunately it will only be a distraction for a day or so while the league keeps counting the money. 💰

  34. This is unfortunate. The Packers benefitted from several questionable calls. Historically, they have been on the painful end of these as often as anyone but now, those who want so desperately to believe that there is massive institutional bias keeping their team from glory, have for one more day “proof” that its all one big conspiracy.

  35. I remember the days when I made sure I got everything done early for I could sit and watch football all day. Now I turn it on when I have nothing else to do or watch.

  36. ARod(in his collarbone) like in Seattle cpl times ? GET REAL DUDE Horrible calls every game both sides

  38. One messed up call, it happens, many is blatant cheating. As we saw with Walt and his crew doing everything to make New Orleans lose they were never fired or least suspended. This crew should also be fired. But, it looks more and more like Roger has his favorite teams and like Pro basketball and professional wresting it is all rigged to garner the best TV ratings. If Jerry hand’t to get rid of Roger the Cowboys would win more games.

  39. There were missed calls on both sides for sure. Lions got away with OPI against King in the endzone and not too mention PI against Jones where he was pushed down after 5 yards as well as holding calls on the line. The officiating was horrible and those 2 calls against Flowers were terrible but to think there is a conspiracy is ludicrous!

  40. rogergoodellmyhero says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:48 am
    The fix is in. NFL will give the Patriots their 7th* title cause it creates more revenue when in reality the ratings spoke for themselves, nobody likes the Patriots anymore.

    —————
    Nice try jealous loser. This has nothing to do with the Pats but good to know that you are paying rent to them.

  41. Just another in a loooong list of criminal officiating against the Lions. Detroit vs everyone. We are used to it. But still, just criminal! WWE is alive and well, especially in Lambo where crying and whining are persistent.

  44. rogergoodellmyhero says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:48 am
    The fix is in. NFL will give the Patriots their 7th* title cause it creates more revenue when in reality the ratings spoke for themselves, nobody likes the Patriots anymore.

    \\\\\

    The patriots win because they find ways to beat you. Apparently on this site Roger loves and hates the patriots at the same time?

    Flowers got called because I’m sure the Packers were complaining about his signature move. Good coaching staffs do that. Calls were surely questionable but Detroit had plenty of opportunities to take the game away from the refs.

    The fact that Stafford disappeared after the 1st quarter was Detroit’s biggest issue.

  45. I’m sooooo the Lions whining about the officials. Get over it and learn to beat a team wholeheartedly instead of asking for handouts from the refs.

    What’s Matt Stafford record against teams with a winning record again? Oh right. People attack Kirk Cousins for the same choke show. This victim hood from Lions fans is getting old. Great teams don’t blame the refs, they win despite them. Now go ahead and take your frustrations out on the thumbs down button.

  46. Not mentioned, as Booger explained, is that is not a penalty until the center puts his hands on the ball to start the play (or something similar, he’s hard to understand). The Lions could’ve have called a time-out before that point and not incurred a penalty. I don’t remember at what point the Packers called their time-out but if it was before that same point (that Booger mentioned) then there is nothing to see here. If not, then shame on the refs.

  48. Dublin Demons says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:36 am
    They didn’t flag the packers for pass interference when defender clotheslines a defenseless receiver in the 4th quarter either. Clearly a fix, when when the Lions have to beat the ref as well.

    \\\\

    A clothlesine?

    LOL

    There was more contact on a lot of other pass plays than that one.

    Do we want ticky tack PI, or do we want to let them play. I guarantee if you watch tape on Detroit’s two corners they were just as grabby.

    My god do you people want more refs or less? You can’t get out of your own way just to complain.

  50. Prior to this game, I’m not sure I’d ever seen hands to the face called that wasn’t absolutely blatant, like the guy’s head be pushed back, facemask being pulled on and helmet nearly being taken off. To see too phantom calls against the same guy in that short a period surely can’t be an accident.

  51. I’ve said this about seattle for years. Every game I’ve ever seen with them, the refs gave them very generous calls in key moments. Why is it so bad when another team gets a call and not seattle?

  52. “Now fans across the country are seeing what fans of the other 3 NFC North teams have seen for years. That being Packer favoritism.”

    You mean like the roughing the passer penalty on Clay last year versus the Vikings?

  53. rogergoodellmyhero says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:48 am
    The fix is in. NFL will give the Patriots their 7th* title cause it creates more revenue when in reality the ratings spoke for themselves, nobody likes the Patriots anymore.
    ———
    You do realize that just about every single rule change in the last 20 years has been made in order to keep the Patriots from winning right? When changing the rules didn’t work, Goodell changed a rule after the fact and stole picks. When that didn’t work, he claimed Galileo, Newton, Einstein, and Hawking were frauds and that all the laws of physics didn’t exist. Pay attention man!

  55. Whatever. The refs also gave Detroit a game last year against GB. Called a “muffed” punt that was never actually touched by GB to set up DET on the 1 yard-line. They also granted DET a phantom catch that proved to be a difference maker. What comes around goes around. I didn’t hear all of you revolting last year when Clay Matthews was called time, and time again on fake roughing the passer calls.

  57. Vikings fan here. Lions, we feel your pain. When we played the Packets in week 2, we had four (FOUR!) phantom offensive pass interference calls. I’ve never seen four OPI calls in one game in my life. Not to mention a negated touchdown by Thielen and an official’s review of a touchdown that turned into a offensive PENALTY. I’m usually not one to complain about refs, but it was absolute garbage. The fix in, fans.

  58. And-GB had one or two delay of games that were not called.
    —–
    I love how people just jump in the narrative and ignore the facts. The Lions did too. Our group watching called it out at least twice. One of the times ended in a sack so I was happy they didn’t throw the flag, but let’s stick to reality here…we all saw the same game.

  59. With all the turnovers the Packers gave up a good team would have had the game on ice heading into the fourth.. Every game has calls like that.

  60. This game and the Jets vs Cowboys game were so poorly officiated it’s a disgrace. That game was really a blow out and the Jets put that game away on a few drives where Darnold converted huge 3rd downs but each time it was called back on a holding penalty that nobody saw and that’s leaving out the complete disaster the ending was. The NFL has to get it’s act together or it’ll become unwatchable.

  61. The non call on the pass interference was especially egregious. It’s basically the same call as the Saints vs Rams no call. Except the non call was as violent of a hit, and defender didn’t hit the WR in the head. I thought the new replay system was set up to eliminate those egregious errors in judgement. Lions flip the field if that call is made and good chance they score at least 3 points. The umpire should have explained to Flowers why they made the first hands to the face to prevent the same lame call being made at the end of the game. Sucks we all had to wait several hours for the umpire to “rationalize” why the calls were made. Lion fans I feel for you. Ever watch a Steelers Bengals game? I feel your pain. I don’t trust the NFL any longer. Roger? Roger? Crickets……..

  63. I posted immediately after the game that the official waited until after Rogers was sacked to throw the first flag on Flowers and Flowers never got near Rogers. Terrible call.

    That said, the idea that teams like the Lions, Browns and the Redskins have had losing records over several years is due to officiating is absurd.

    The have had poor records due to weak ownership, horrible front offices and a turnstile at the coaching positions. That looks like it is changing in Detroit but they are not quite there yet.

    The Patriots have won consistently over the last 19 years because ownership, the front office and coaching has been best in class. The also have had unique consistency in the QB position. That’s not an opinion. It’s fact.

    In the first six games the Patriots have been penalized more in three games and less in three games. What hasn’t had an equal distribution is turnovers which the Patriots have dominated. Refs don’t throw interceptions and they don’t fumble the football. Every turnover is reviewed.

    In life, when you are always complaining and explaining it’s time to look in the mirror at the real source of your misfortune.

  64. Also mentioned above is that the Lions in recent years have had some horrible calls go against them in a lot of key moments. I don’t buy the conspiracy things about paid refs but when you have a team thats always on the wrong side of calls no matter who they play it does seem a little suspicious.

  65. ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:34 am
    Now fans across the country are seeing what fans of the other 3 NFC North teams have seen for years. That being Packer favoritism.
    ________________________________________________

    Actually, what we see is your useless broken collarbone bragging, becoming more of a laughing joke, with each passing year. Enjoy Kirky-Poo Cousins!

  66. It’s fine. The snap wasn’t imminent. You’re trying to make things worse. You’re sensationalizing.

    The fact is, the ref that could see the ball said NO TD for the Lions and a guy that couldn’t see the ball said TD. That shouldn’t have been a score.

    The Packers have had numerous games taken away from them. I’m fine with it going the other way just one time.

    Also, if the Lions wanted to win, maybe gain more than 58 yards in the second half. That could have helped.

  68. ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:34 am
    Now fans across the country are seeing what fans of the other 3 NFC North teams have seen for years. That being Packer favoritism.
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    That can’t possibly be true, but if that is how it makes you and other Viking trolls feel……..I love it!

  69. I don’t see favoritism. I see horrible officiating in a good 80%+ of all NFL games on a weekly basis. Al Riveron needs to be fired, this week, and the NFL needs to stop over-protecting their officials. Their needs to be consequences when refs screw up, just like there is with players and coaches.

  70. It would hardly displease me that, next game – with the result either way firmly in hand, Matt Patricia trots out 30 guys on defense to induce a ‘too many men on the field’ penalty and maybe even unsportsmanlike conduct. Then he would point at the re and say, ‘Good job!’

    It would be a real-time thumb to the league and wel-deserved.

  71. venomraider says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:33 am

    Look, it is clear as can be the Officiating crew were throwing this game to the Packers.
    ——————————————————-

    I don’t know about all that….. I think the officials are just “Sorry”

  73. I posted immediately after the game that the official waited until after Rogers was sacked to throw the first flag on Flowers and Flowers never got near Rogers.
    —–
    That’s exactly what it looked like. However, some DVR work reveals that at the very end of the play, a second before the ref goes for the flag, Flowers hand slides up and hits Bahk’s helmet. There are screenshots out there proving so. None of the replays they’re showing go far enough to show the infraction unfortunately. It was ticky-tack but it happened.

  74. So…….the Lions didn’t call a timeout to prevent an untimely penalty, but the Packers did. What’s the whiny issue on this one?

  77. Truth is that was just piss poor job of officiating. I do not even know what PI is anymore.

    Hands to the face was a definition thing and according to the rules, “could” have been called. The player was warned. But where it happened in the game was unusual.

    In the end, the officiating has really take a turn for the worse across the league….it aint just a Packers thing. They’ve been hosed as well. Last year and Matthews is a prime example. Cost the team dearly early on. Part of what cost McCarthy his job.

  78. Ugh, this is just WRONG!

    The rules are different for a FG than they are for a regular play. The 12+ men penalty isn’t enforced UNTIL THE SNAP for a regular play. On a FG try, it’s enforced once the center touches the ball… There’s nothing to see here for this play, it’s a NON ISSUE.

    Last night was bad job by the refs, but thinking these two things were the same is just ‘par for the course’ for ProFootballTalk…

  79. S. M. (Smacks) says:
    October 15, 2019 at 10:02 am
    “Now fans across the country are seeing what fans of the other 3 NFC North teams have seen for years. That being Packer favoritism.”

    You mean like the roughing the passer penalty on Clay last year versus the Vikings?
    ——
    You can thank Aaron Rodgers for that call. When Rodgers got hurt the year prior, roughing the passer was the focus. Then, after that call, Rodgers said there shouldn’t be that much roughing the passer and lo and behold, fewer roughing calls.

    I’m not surprised you don’t remember that league fiasco/favoritism toward Rodgers.

  80. Next up for the refs, remedial 2nd grade math classes to make sure they know the difference between 11, 12 and 13 without having to count on their fingers.

  81. Anyone defending the calls or the game is really defending the indefensible. You either are a Pack fan, don’t like the Lions, or a contrarian.

  83. Man… you would think it was Fail-Mary Part II in here. Penalties are a part of the game whether their called, not called or simply phantom. The human eye makes mistakes… if you choose to believe there is a conspiracy where certain, non-playing individuals are paid to influence the outcome, then stop watching. It is your BRAIN that is corrupt!

  84. At this point the Lions should realize no one is going to let them win the division. Thr best thing for them to do is throw the Vikings game and help the Vikings compete with the Packers.

    BTW, why don’t the Milwaukee Brewers get this kind of darling treatment?

  85. It’s just painful to read these comments from Packer fans that are somehow trying to justify the travesty we saw last night. I guess they’re just used to bad calls going their way so they have a sense of entitlement to them.

    And no, pointing out a couple of examples where a bad call went against the Packers does not make up for last night or the Packers’ history of favorable officiating.

  86. Per Mike Florio the NFL owners voted 32-0 to have an extra judge at games who is responsible for penalties. I’m not sure what the logistics were but it needs to happen.

    There is no reason to not have that extra judge who can curb these bad calls. It really needs to happen because the game is becoming less and less enjoyable to watch. Tainted wins are not fun. Tainted losses are infuriating. The NFL may think that it would hurt the flow of the game to do this but it can’t be worse than having a game stop over and over and over and over…then see your team get called for a phantom penalty.

  88. NE fans also see a lot of calls come out of the woodwork when NE has big leads in games, as he tries to help the other team for ratings purposes.

    We’ve seen it all.

    What channel did you see that on….Oh Homer Vision the Pats edition. Ok now I understand.

    For a team rarely called for offense holding to suggest that Goodall picks on them insults my intelligence. But the commenter suggesting this is a proven fraud so its expected.

  89. There is no use pointing out all the officiating errors in the NFL week in/week out. Fans just need to start treating the games like a scripted TV series. If the product continues to be this bad, stop watching. When Goodell sees viewer ship it down, he’ll tell the refs that this week is the last week he’ll allow them to have “Friends and Family” place bets on the teams he choose to win in games their officiating.

  90. I remember a play a couple years ago where the Packer receiver ran into a Viking defensive back which was called against the Vikings player even thought the packer receiver ran into him. In the replay you could see the ref pulling out the flag BEFORE contact was ever made.

    My other favorite was some game a while ago in the old Dome where the Packer tight end fumbled the ball before breaking the goal line and the Vikings recovered in the end zone. Not only did they say he broke the line of scrimmage scoring a touchdown, when he clearly didn’t even cross the plain and did actually fumble before the knee was down, they flagged the Vikings for defensive holding gave the Packers a touchdown and tacked on fifteen yards on the kickoff so green bay kicked off from the 50. Seriously.

  91. TrubiskyIsGarbageAndTheBearsShouldHaveDraftedMahommes says:
    October 15, 2019 at 10:30 am
    Anyone defending the calls or the game is really defending the indefensible. You either are a Pack fan, don’t like the Lions, or a contrarian.

    ——

    So you’re saying that the guy who couldn’t see the ball saying “TD” for the Lions was right? You’re saying that the Lions defender pushing Jones to the ground 8 yards downfield didn’t commit Pass Interference? You’re saying ALL the calls went against the Lions?

    Please, tell me.

  92. “When a lot of officiating mistakes go against you and you lose by one point, it’s hard to come to any conclusion other than that you got robbed.”

    I don’t disagree with the premise of the article…but it might not have been a one point game under different circumstances. Granted, maybe the Packers fail to get in the endzone at the end of the game if they need a TD to win it…or maybe they score a TD and extra point, or 2 point conversion. Calling the officiating bad and in GB’s favor is fair. Saying the ONLY conclusion is the Lions got robbed…not exactly.

  93. I hope this officiating crew its held responsible and dont have any games in the near future, much less primetime games

  94. mogogo1 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 10:02 am

    Prior to this game, I’m not sure I’d ever seen hands to the face called that wasn’t absolutely blatant, like the guy’s head be pushed back, facemask being pulled on and helmet nearly being taken off. To see too phantom calls against the same guy in that short a period surely can’t be an accident.
    ___________

    Exactly. And it just so happens those calls were made in the fourth quarter after the Packers failed to convert on third down. Did Flowers just happen to start rushing the passer with his hand high on Bahktiari’s chest in the fourth quarter, or did they have that call in their back pocket for when they needed it?

  96. Did anyone else notice on the last pylon camera view of the Packers’ last touchdown that the receiver’s knee was down before the ball crossed the goal line? They probably would have scored anyway, but Rodgers has a tendency to throw the ball away in goal to go situations so who knows?

  97. When all the screaming and blaming is over the Lions will realize they did not capitalize on turnovers and dropped balls by Packer receivers. The game should have been over in the 4th quarter. Bottom line Green Bay is 5-1 and the Lions 3-2-1. If they don’t come to grips with this the Vikings will rip them to shreds next week.

  99. I know it doesn’t fit the current narrative but a quick FB search will show you the screenshot proving the first hands to the face was a 100% legit call.

  100. Frazier28/7 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 10:34 am
    I remember a play a couple years ago where the Packer receiver ran into a Viking defensive back which was called against the Vikings player even thought the packer receiver ran into him. In the replay you could see the ref pulling out the flag BEFORE contact was ever made.

    My other favorite was some game a while ago in the old Dome where the Packer tight end fumbled the ball before breaking the goal line and the Vikings recovered in the end zone. Not only did they say he broke the line of scrimmage scoring a touchdown, when he clearly didn’t even cross the plain and did actually fumble before the knee was down, they flagged the Vikings for defensive holding gave the Packers a touchdown and tacked on fifteen yards on the kickoff so green bay kicked off from the 50. Seriously.

    ————————

    I remember a play last year where Clay Matthews legally contacted Kirk Cousins while he still had the ball, and Cousins ended up throwing a game sealing interception. Then the refs threw a flag on Matthews, gifting the Vikings a tie. So what’s your point?

