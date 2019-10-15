P.J. Williams suspended for two games

Getty Images

The Saints defense will be shorthanded for the next two weeks.

Cornerback P.J. Williams has been suspended by the league for a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy.

Williams was arrested in January and booked on charges of booked on charges of driving while intoxicated, speeding, failing to use turn signals and improperly using a traffic lane. He later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of reckless operation of a motor vehicle. Williams was ordered to pay a $340 fine.

Williams also had a DUI arrest while at Florida State.

The Saints started Williams in five of their six games this season and he’s played over 80 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. Marshon Lattimore and Eli Apple will remain the top corners in New Orleans with Patrick Robinson, Ken Crawley and Justin Hardee as options to join them in the lineup.