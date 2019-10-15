Panthers waive Ray-Ray McCloud

Getty Images

The Panthers didn’t let Ray-Ray McCloud‘s fumble on a punt return stop them from beating the Buccaneers in London, but it appears it was enough to convince them to avoid letting McCloud handle any more punts in the future.

The Panthers announced on Tuesday morning that they have waived McCloud off of the 53-man roster. They did not add any player to the team, so they have an open roster spot at their disposal during their bye week.

McCloud was claimed off of waivers after failing to make it through final cuts with the Bills at the end of August.

The 2018 sixth-round pick returned 10 punts for 82 yards and eight kickoffs for 174 yards through the first six weeks of the year. He also had two other fumbles, but Sunday’s was the first one he lost.