Patriots suspend Michael Bennett one game for conduct detrimental to team

Defensive lineman Michael Bennett was not spotted at Patriots practice on Tuesday and the reason for his absence came to light later in the day.

Bennett has been suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team. Nick Underhill of TheAthletic.com reports that Bennett aired his displeasure with his role on defense to the coaching staff last week and Bennett confirmed that such a conversation was behind the disciplinary action.

“On Friday, I had a philosophical disagreement with my position coach that has led to my suspension. I apologize to my teammates for any distraction this may have caused,” Bennett told Jordan Schultz of ESPN.

Bennett joined the Patriots in a trade with the Eagles this offseason. He has played 130 snaps through six games and was in on 11 snaps against the Giants last week. Bennett has five tackles, 2.5 sacks and four quarterback hits in that playing time.