PFT’s Week Seven power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on October 15, 2019, 12:10 PM EDT
1. Patriots (6-0; last week No. 1): The process isn’t always pretty, but the outcome always is.

2. 49ers (5-0; No. 6): It’s starting to feel like 1981 all over again.

3. Saints (5-1; No. 2): Thumb . . . flexing . . . intensifying.

4. Seahawks (5-1; No. 3): When Earl Thomas returns this weekend, maybe Pete Carroll will give him the finger.

5. Packers (5-1; No. 4): Aaron Rodgers finally has mastered the flat facial expression after a teammate fails to make a catch. Long ago, he mastered the art of throwing a football.

6. Bills (4-1; No. 8): Second best team in the AFC? Second best team in the AFC.

7. Ravens (4-2; No. 10): The most physcially reckless quarterback since RGIII is, coincidentally, backed up by RGIII.

8. Texans (4-2; No. 18): Coaching the Texans is a simple proposition — let Deshaun Watson do his thing.

9. Chiefs (4-2; No. 5): After losing to the Colts and Texans at home, the Chiefs should be very happy they’re not in the AFC South.

10. Panthers (4-2; No. 13): The next time your favorite team starts 0-2, think about the 2019 Panthers.

11. Vikings (4-2; No. 14(tie)): It’s not a prime-time game at Detroit, but it’s precisely the kind of big spot in which Kirk Cousins has continuously gacked in the past.

12. Rams (3-3; No. 7): The Rams paid Todd Gurley a year too early; did they pay Jared Goff a year too early, too?

13. Cowboys (3-3; No. 9): Jerry Jones supports his coach completely and unconditionally, until the moment he doesn’t. That moment could be coming.

14. Eagles (3-3; No. 11): Doug Pederson believes that the Eagles are going to win on Sunday, and he defintely does not guarantee it.

15. Bears (3-2; No. 14(tie)): The Bears may have set the bar too high based on the first year of Matt Nagy’s tenure.

16. Raiders (3-2; No. 14(tie)): Don’t look now, but the Raiders are closing in on the top of the AFC West.

17. Colts (3-2; No. 17): Round One of the AFC South championship happens this weekend.

18. Lions (2-2-1; No. 12): Yes, they got screwed. If they’d gotten touchdowns instead of field goals, the bad calls wouldn’t have mattered.

19. Steelers (2-4; No. 24): Devlin Duck, Donald Duck, Daffy Duck, Howard the Duck; with the defense playing like that, anyone could have played quarterback and won.

20. Broncos (2-4; No. 26): With a win on Thursday night, they could go from potential sellers to potential buyers at the trade deadline.

21. Browns (2-4; No. 19): The only trophy the Browns will get this year is the Worst Job Managing Expectations award.

22. Jets (1-4; No. 29): Once (vs. the Cowboys) is an accident, twice (against the Patriots) would be a WTF moment.

23. Chargers (2-4; No. 20): It was embarrassing to have so many Steelers fans at a home game. And it will be even worse when that same ratio shows up at a much, much larger stadium.

24. Jaguars (2-4; No. 21): It’s time to get what they can for Jalen Ramsey. (Spoiler: A lot.)

25. Titans (2-4; No. 22): It’s time to get what they can for Marcus Mariota. (Spoiler: Not much.)

26. Buccaneers (2-4; No. 23): Eventually, Jameis Winston will always do Jameis Winston things.

27. Giants (2-4; No. 25): Pat Shurmur’s decision to punt while down by 14 with seven minutes left proves yet again that the Giants are far more concerned with perception than reality.

28. Cardinals (2-3-1; No. 28): The most intriguing team in the NFL is quietly racking up the wins, albeit against really bad teams.

29. Falcons (1-5; No. 27): Arthur Blank was going to fire Dan Quinn after losing to Atlanta, but the far greater punishment will be having to actually coach the Falcons against the Rams and Seahawks.

30. Bengals (0-6; No. 30): A Cincinnati radio station has a new contest. First place is two tickets to Sunday’s home game against the Jaguars. Second place is four.

31. Washington (1-5; No. 32): The interim coach bump barely delivers what surely will be one of the only wins of the year.

32. Dolphins (0-5; No. 31): They continue to win by losing.

  1. Pack way too high. Are you guys high? It’s been pre ordained this will be a Chiefs Packers Superbowl….just like the old days!

  2. We sincerely & wholeheartedly appreciate the recognition we’re getting. We really do. But we’d prefer to not even make the list. Place us around 50. Nothing to really see here. We’re just quietly plugging along and doing our thing and we’ll see how this turns out. One game at a time. Let’s blow the LOLphins out on Sunday and get to 5-1. LET’S GOOO!!!!

  5. Are you kidding me? You’re kidding me. You drop the Lions six spots after that game last night? They won the time of possession battle, the turnover battle. One less terrible call and they’d be first place in the best division. Unreal

  13. Fackers are a 2-4 team. I don’t care what their asterisked, ref-assisted record claims. 8-8 team AT BEST.

    This week the entire nation is rooting for Raiders to THUMP them to Bolivian (as the great Mike Tyson would say).

  15. The Bills deserve to be in the top 10, you can only play who is on your schedule. Anyone can beat anyone on any given Sunday. Look at the Jets beating the Cowboys. You have to come to play every single Sunday, no matter who you are playing. Go Bills!!

  17. The rank of the Cowboys is still a mystery. They Beat Miami (0-6) The Giants (2-4), the Redskins (1-5), and they lost to the Jets! Have they proven that they can beat ANYONE with a winning record – they did prove that they cannot beat the Jets! Do they have to lose to my former high school’s team to drop in your rankings? I mean they are not horrible (they beat Joe Flacco’s team when he was in our conference), so I guess a loss to Haddon Township Hawks would warrant the Cowboys what.. a drop to 15?

  18. The Bears will continue to fall. Last year’s results relied heavily on injuries, schedule, and takeaways, all of which have a good deal of baked-in luck and randomness. They were more like an 8 or 9 win team last year but got a boost from some unsustainable factors. They are like an 8 or 9 win team this year, too.

    They won this week and still dropped a spot. You guys will complain about anything. We’re 5-1 and 3-0 in the division. What else matters?

    Aaron Rodgers has mastered smirking when his team is gifted a game it should have lost as if it was a good thing

    Detroit didn’t even score on their only “TD” of the game on 4th Down on the goal line. The ref with the best angle marked the play short, and then the official from the other side came running in declaring TD. Calls go both ways. Get over it.

    Go Pack Go!! First place in the division 😉

  25. Dolphin fan here; I wish to protest your ranking of my favorite team, because you have them placed too high on this list.

  26. “The most physcially reckless quarterback since RGIII is, coincidentally, backed up by RGIII.”

    Except he’s not. Lamar always runs out of bounds and hardly ever takes hits.

  27. My niners have the #2 defense in all the nfl and top 5 offense in all the nfl. This team is for real and everyone is finally noticing.
    We should be #1 but #2 is not bad.

  31. The cards are being disrespected. cardinals are better than the teams 19 -32. They’re an up and coming team with their new franchise qb. Watch out for them. They’re starting to figure things out with a rookie qb.

  33. The Eagles are definitely overrated. They’re near the bottom in all offensive and defensive team stats.

  35. hold up, so after the Viking got embarrassed by Chicago you moved them down a record 13 spots which was deserving. so you only move the cowboys down 4 spots after getting embarrassed by the then winless jets. unreal

