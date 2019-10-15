Raiders guard Gabe Jackson returns to practice

Getty Images

The Raiders got a big piece of their offensive plan back Monday, and he thinks bigger things are in their future.

Via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com, Raiders right guard Gabe Jackson returned to the practice field for the first time in nine weeks, since injuring his knee during a joint practice with the Rams during training camp.

“I feel pretty good,” Jackson said. “I’m excited to be back with my brothers. It has been a long time.”

Jackson said he hoped to be able to play Sunday against the Packers, but at the latest by the following week against the Texans.

When he returns, he’ll add some heft to a line which hasn’t played poorly in his absence. But putting him back in between Rodney Hudson and Trent Brown could give them the kind of strong right side they can continue to run behind, something he was part of in 2016 when the Raiders went to the playoffs.

“I think we could be even better,” Jackson said. “If everybody stays the course and grinds it out, I think we could be pretty good. . . .

“I don’t like to toot my own horn, but I can say for sure Trent is a beast. When he first came here, I knew it would be fun to play with him. Watching the things he has done recently and since he has been here, he’s impressive.”

They’ll need to be able to run consistently, if they’re hoping to build onto a surprising 3-2 start.