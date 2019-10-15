Rams trade Marcus Peters to Ravens for Kenny Young

Getty Images

In a surprising and unusual development, a two-time Pro Bowler has been traded from one playoff contender to another.

The Rams traded cornerback Marcus Peters to the Ravens. The Ravens are sending second-year linebacker Kenny Young to Los Angeles in the deal, as well as an undisclosed 2020 draft pick, according to multiple reports.

The move comes as a surprise, as the 26-year-old Peters, who twice went to the Pro Bowl with the Chiefs, has started every game since arriving in Los Angeles two years ago. This year he has played 97 percent of the Rams’ defensive snaps. Throw in the fact that the Rams’ other starting cornerback, Aqib Talib, just went on injured reserve, and the Rams moving on from Peters comes as a shock. It’s hard not to think there may be more to this story than meets the eye.

The Rams may value Young because he’s just 23 years old and under contract at minimum salaries through 2021. Young has played 27 percent of the Ravens’ defensive snaps and 31 percent of their special teams snaps this season.

For the Ravens, Peters should immediately step in and improve their defense as they attempt to make a playoff run. Baltimore is in first place in the AFC North, but the Ravens’ defense has struggled this season. Peters should help.