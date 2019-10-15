Rams trade Marcus Peters to Ravens for Kenny Young

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 15, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT
Getty Images

In a surprising and unusual development, a two-time Pro Bowler has been traded from one playoff contender to another.

The Rams traded cornerback Marcus Peters to the Ravens. The Ravens are sending second-year linebacker Kenny Young to Los Angeles in the deal, as well as an undisclosed 2020 draft pick, according to multiple reports.

The move comes as a surprise, as the 26-year-old Peters, who twice went to the Pro Bowl with the Chiefs, has started every game since arriving in Los Angeles two years ago. This year he has played 97 percent of the Rams’ defensive snaps. Throw in the fact that the Rams’ other starting cornerback, Aqib Talib, just went on injured reserve, and the Rams moving on from Peters comes as a shock. It’s hard not to think there may be more to this story than meets the eye.

The Rams may value Young because he’s just 23 years old and under contract at minimum salaries through 2021. Young has played 27 percent of the Ravens’ defensive snaps and 31 percent of their special teams snaps this season.

For the Ravens, Peters should immediately step in and improve their defense as they attempt to make a playoff run. Baltimore is in first place in the AFC North, but the Ravens’ defense has struggled this season. Peters should help.

Permalink 40 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

40 responses to “Rams trade Marcus Peters to Ravens for Kenny Young

  2. Saw on Twitter that the Rams don’t want to deal with his contract for next year, but this does seem a bit one-sided. Young looked really good at times last year, for whatever reason the up-and-coming backers in Baltimore, Young and Board, both have tanked this season. Maybe that changes for Young when he gets to LA. He’s fast and aggressive.

  3. The temperature on the Patriots potentially trading for a wide receiver just went up a notch. I prefer they bring in blockers for Brady and the run game though.

  5. We all know the answer why Peter’s was traded……the same reason the Chiefs traded him, he’s a locker room cancer who is only out there for himself.

  7. Probably because he gets toasted on nearly every play, has at least one 15 yard personal foul or PI call per game, talks way more than his game should allow and really isn’t that great. He pouts, has a temper issue and isn’t all he’s cracked up to be.

  11. lanman11 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 4:38 pm

    The temperature on the Patriots potentially trading for a wide receiver just went up a notch. I prefer they bring in blockers for Brady and the run game though.
    ————————————————————————————
    Sorry – that is a ridiculous take. There is literally no move the Ravens could make that would influence NE one iota.

  13. krabballs says:
    October 15, 2019 at 4:36 pm
    A steal for the Ravens.

    7 5 Rate This

    —————-

    LOL

    It’s not so much a steal when we heard the exact same thing when he went to the Rams.

    HE’s a malconent who wants a new contract. Your defense sucks and it remains to be seen how long he’ll be a Raven.

    I have no idea how malcontent low IQ primadonnas are seen as “steals” especially with such poor leadership already on the Ravens.

  14. Good trade !!! Baltimore can resign a young proven CB and the Rams don’t have to cut a lot of players to resign him. Nothing to do with attitude like you bots will spin it.

  16. This is a rental for the Ravens. Ravens have big money tied up in often injured Corners Jimmy Smith and Tavon Young already. Marlon Humphrey is up next next and he is a shut down corner and going to demand a large chunk of change. I don’t see how the Ravens can pay all four of these guys at the same time.

  17. The temperature on the Patriots potentially trading for a wide receiver just went up a notch. I prefer they bring in blockers for Brady and the run game though.

    NKEAL HARRY?!

  18. Would love to know the pick. If I were the Rams, I would reach out to the Jets and see if they could pick up Trumaine Johnson with some of what they got in picks. He should be had for peanuts, he know the system and played well for the Rams.

  19. They are trying to shut down Browns offense and hopefully Kansas Chiefs if they make the playoffs.

  21. I’d like to see what pick was traded, and whether it’s conditional to him resigning. If the Ravens do let him walk, they’ll get the compensatory pick credit. They’ve been playing that game as much as the Patriots in the last couple years.

  23. bazookajoeflacco says:
    October 15, 2019 at 4:49 pm
    This is a rental for the Ravens. Ravens have big money tied up in often injured Corners Jimmy Smith and Tavon Young already. Marlon Humphrey is up next next and he is a shut down corner and going to demand a large chunk of change. I don’t see how the Ravens can pay all four of these guys at the same time.

    5 0 Rate This

    ————–

    Well, yeah, and he wants a new deal hence why Cap Hell LA just dealt him. Good luck with him trying to jump more routes for INTs thinking that will get him his new deal!

    lol

  25. This dude is good for 5 big plays a year while giving up 25 big plays. Honestly, this guy is riding on reputation alone. Not to mention is selfish personality.

  28. just a name to me – he has never been on my radar (no DB’s on my Fantasy rosters) – Ravens started out with a deep secondary but injuries have taken that away – could be just a half season rental or they resign him if he works out – we still lack a true Pass Rusher and not sure we can find one at this point – at any rate it sounds like we didn’t give up much at all so I’m fine with it

  29. You Ravens fans who think this is a ‘steal’…you haven’t been paying attention. But you go ahead and keep thinking that way. You’ll see soon enough the bill of goods you’ve been sold.

  33. Depending on how the Rams replace Peters this could be a good deal for them. The do not have the replacement on the roster. Certainly Ramsey would be a great upgrade DEPENDING on his true health and attitude (money is a problem with him).
    The Rams have been hit hard with injuries unlike the past two years when they were relatively injury free. They were thin going into the season and letting veterans like Saffold, Barron, Sullivan and Joyner go didn’t help when the replacements appear not up to par.

  34. Peters has always been a team problem/cancer. Peterson kicked him off the Husky’s mid-season because he tried to literally fight the coaches because he wouldn’t do what they wanted (like cover scheme and tackle), Chiefs had similar issues and now guessing Wade grew tired of him and they took the best offer a 5th rounder. Be interesting to see when Peters goes of the rails and leaves Earl hanging and looking stupid what happens. Interesting they put the other malcontent, often burned this year, on IR. Is there a locker room issue now that LA and Goff have exposed and no longer winning.

  36. Peters sucks and is immature. Desperate times call for desperate measures.

    Seems you are projecting your own qualities….or lack there of on a player. Not surprised.

    It’s a money issue as the Rams need to make some space to pay their QB.

  37. Not bad. A back up LB and 5th round pick for a 1/2 year of Peters, plus the comp pick. Peters may not be at the same level he was when he was all-pro, but he is better than Canady, the guy the Ravens had out there this past week.

  39. Seems like a good deal for both teams. Ravens had an extra 5th rounder (that’s what I’m reading elsewhere the pick is) from fleecing the Vikings on Vedvik and need another corner since who knows when Jimmy Smith will be back and Canady who was already getting picked on has a hammy issue now. Likewise, the Rams could use a linebacker with Matthews breaking his jaw and out for at least a few more weeks.

  40. Dude hit it a few clicks before me, Jalen RAMsey (see what I did there?) will be in LA by tomorrow if not tonight. One locker room cancer for another. Jalen ‘liked’ a tweet by a Saints player (Cam Jordan?), shown mocking Gardner Minshew’s mustache after he sacked Minshew. Jalen went to LA the day after he asked for a trade for a ‘commercial shoot’, showed up in Houston on game day to hang with DaShaun Watson (a division rival) while faking an injury. Get him the hell outta Jax!

    Bad teammate.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!