Rich McKay declines to say whether pass interference replay is working

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 15, 2019, 2:54 PM EDT
NFL Competition Committee Rich McKay declined to say today whether he thinks the NFL allowing instant replay to review pass interference has worked so far.

McKay was asked at a press conference if the new rule is working, and McKay wouldn’t answer.

“I don’t think we would give a summation of whether a rule that’s been in place for six weeks is working or not working,” McKay said.

McKay did say, however, that replay was only intended to overturn obviously blown calls, not to re-officiate the play.

“We want to get the egregious ones, and we want to get them overturned,” McKay said. “It’s got to be an obvious error and it’s got to be one that results in substantial hindrance. So I’m not going to get into how it’s currently being done from New York, because I think that’s something we’re all better off doing . . . at the end of the year.”

Through six weeks, most NFL fans seem to agree that it’s been a disappointment, not an improvement. Even if the NFL won’t say so.

11 responses to “Rich McKay declines to say whether pass interference replay is working

  2. Sure it’s working, they don’t overturn anything! The only problem is they’re destroying the flow of the game with all of these challenges and you can’t celebrate a big pass play or TD for 5 minutes after it happens.

  4. Why would you need replay to overturn an “obviously” blown call? Ther play that started all of this was pretty obvious, no one needed to see it again to know that a penalty should have been called. This could easily have been accomplished in a couple of minutes with the officials huddling and fixing it. Get rid of the replay aspect and fix it on the field if all you are worried about is the egregious calls.

  5. That’s the stupidest answer he could have given. So if it’s kinda PI, they’re not going to change a call??? Only if it’s like horns honking/lights blaring/tackling guy and doing a dance on him before the ball gets there PI????

    The whole point is to get things right. All the time. Isn’t it?

  6. LOL

    Why is a guy who got caught for actual cheating on such a committee?

    Whinebaugh, Tomlin, etc…I don’t want actual known cheaters (not the made up variety) on these kinds of committees.

  7. “We want to get the egregious ones….”

    The problem with that is who is defining which ones are “egregious”.
    With PI calls already being subjective most of the time, a booth review is just adds another layer of subjectiveness.

    The replay isn’t the problem, it’s the people who are doing the reviewing.

  10. Why not re-officiate the play? have someone in the booth confirming these calls in real time, ping in when they’re getting it wrong.

    If you dont want the booth-guy throwing a flag, thats fine, but every flag should just get a quick check by the eye in the sky so mistakes can be avoided.

