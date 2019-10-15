Russell Wilson now the betting favorite to be NFL MVP

Getty Images

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is the new favorite to be named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player.

The latest odds at the Westgate Las Vegas have Wilson at 2/1, making him the favorite six weeks into the 2019 season.

For as good a career as Wilson has had, he’s never received even a single vote for league MVP, which is chosen each year by a panel of 50 members of the media. This year he has a great chance.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the preseason favorite to repeat as MVP, now has the second-best odds, at 9/4. Next is Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson at 4/1.

Wilson, Mahomes and Watson are the clear favorites, and after them is Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey at 12/1.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady are both listed at 20/1, as is Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is at 25/1.