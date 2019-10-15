Sean Payton: Ultimately I think we’ll be dealing with full-time officials

Posted by Josh Alper on October 15, 2019, 2:54 PM EDT
Officiating has been the talk of the NFL after Monday night’s game between the Lions and Packers was impacted by a couple of controversial penalties called on Lions defensive lineman Trey Flowers.

That comes on the heels of many weeks of discussion about pass interference replay reviews and the apparent unwillingness of the league to overturn calls on the field. Saints head coach Sean Payton is a member of the Competition Committee that recommended adopting the replay review rules and he was asked about all officiating matters during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday.

Payton said it has become clear that there is “a real, real, real high bar” for making changes to calls on the field. He also referenced the calls from Monday night when he said there’s “nothing more difficult to deal with than a foul that wasn’t a foul.” He didn’t follow that up with a call for further changes to replay or a sky judge, but did share where he believes everything will wind up.

“I think, ultimately, we’re going to be at some point dealing with full-time officials,” Payton said.

Payton cited the speed of the game and the fact that video reveals missed calls with greater clarity than in the past as reasons supporting a move to full-time officials that has yet to take hold in the NFL.

6 responses to “Sean Payton: Ultimately I think we’ll be dealing with full-time officials

  1. Not sure full time officials solve the problem.

    Lots of people pull full time wages and are bad at their job.

    You need YOUNGER officials with accountability. Answer media questions after the game, be fined for mistakes etc.

  4. Im more concerned with the Lions touchdown that never crossed the goal line and was never reviewed than a single hands to the face oversight.

  5. We’d be better off with no refs vs what we’ve seen so far! MY GOD, and the NFL is hiring these refs full time?

    I fire people that are this incompetent!

  6. Years ago when we had the replacement officials, we went on and on about how they would ruin the game. The image in Seattle where one official signaled touchdown while the other signaling a touch back was the imaged that epitomized how believed how horrible the NFL officiating was. In last night’s game, we the same thing occurred at the goal line. One official signaled touchdown and the other signaled the ball down at the 1 yard line.

    I don’t know if full time officials is the answer. But one of the solutions HAS to be the NFL has got to stop protecting them. Everyone from the ground crew to the team President is open to criticism, yet you’re fined for even remotely criticizing the official. Make them available to answer questions after each game, just like the HC is required to.

